New Delhi: For those who want name correction and profile change in their Provident Fund (PF) account, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has issued fresh guidelines and said that ‘major corrections’ in member profiles will not be permitted online as it could lead to a mismatch of records and may result in fraudulent withdrawals. Also Read - EPFO Likely to Cut Interest Rates in FY21, Final Decision on March 4 | Key Points

Issuing a notification in the regard, the EPFO has said that it has been observed that complete name and profile change has been made in certain cases leading to fraudulent withdrawals. However, a complete change in the member profile cannot be allowed in the normal course through online or offline process except in extreme situations. Moreover, it can be done following the due process prescribed in law. Also Read - Have Provident Fund Account? Here’s How to Download EPF Passbook, Check Interest Rate

1) In the guidelines, the EPFO said it has classified minor and major changes and it will be considered a minor correction if it is related to expanding the name/surname from abbreviation to full name, or vice versa, without changing the first letter if after the correction. Also Read - EPFO Begins to Credit 8.5% Interest For 2019-20, to Reflect in EPF Accounts From January 1

2) In the similar manner, the EPFO said in case of insertion of a middle name or surname after marriage or after the family name as mentioned in Aadhaar is possible.

3) The EPFO further added that the major changes include a complete change in name, which “shall not be done in the online process without obtaining proper documentary proof.

4) The fund regulator also added that in case of closed establishment where the employer or authorized signatory is not traceable/available, the authority to attest the joint declaration shall be one among the authorities prescribed and the correction shall be made exercising due care and caution and only after due verification of the documentary evidence produced in proof of identity, employment etc.

5) The EPFO further added that in case the joint declaration is signed by the employer should be asked to produce original records such as employee register, increment orders, payslip, appointment order, any application made to EPF office to correct the wrong name in form-23 (PF slip).

6) Moreover, the verification through Enforcement Officer (EO) may also be done.

7) The EPFO further directed that the documentary proof produced by the employee/employer shall be preserved and made available for Audit by the Internal Audit party(IAP).

8) It also added that 100% Audit of such cases may be done by the IAP. Concurrent Audit Ceil (CAC) may also examine all such cases on regular basis.