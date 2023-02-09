Top Recommended Stories

Want to book Railway Platform Tickets Through UTS App? Check Step by Step Guide Here

The All-India Unreserved Mobile Ticketing facility(UTS) application of Indian Railways allows users to book tickets online, eliminating the need for standing in a queue at railway stations.

Updated: February 9, 2023 12:05 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

In an update shared by the railway department, it stated that 40 more trains scheduled to depart on February 1 were partially cancelled. (Representational Image)

Railway Platform Tickets: The All-India Unreserved Mobile Ticketing facility(UTS) application of Indian Railways allows users to book tickets online, eliminating the need for standing in a queue at railway stations. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide to book platform tickets using the UTS app.

How to Book Railway Platform Tickets Through UTS app: Step-by-Step Guide HERE

  • Step 1: Open the UTS app on your mobile phone.
  • Step 2: Now, log in to your account.
  • Step 3: Select ‘platform booking’ from the menu.
  • Step 4: Select paperless format.
  • Step 5: Enter the station name/code and number of passengers and payment type. Now click on the “Book Ticket option.
  • Step 6: Click to pay using the wallet or other payment options.
  • Step 7: Your ticket will be displayed on the screen after successful payment.

Published Date: February 9, 2023 12:02 AM IST

Updated Date: February 9, 2023 12:05 AM IST

