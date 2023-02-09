Want to book Railway Platform Tickets Through UTS App? Check Step by Step Guide Here
Railway Platform Tickets: The All-India Unreserved Mobile Ticketing facility(UTS) application of Indian Railways allows users to book tickets online, eliminating the need for standing in a queue at railway stations. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide to book platform tickets using the UTS app.
- Step 1: Open the UTS app on your mobile phone.
- Step 2: Now, log in to your account.
- Step 3: Select ‘platform booking’ from the menu.
- Step 4: Select paperless format.
- Step 5: Enter the station name/code and number of passengers and payment type. Now click on the “Book Ticket option.
- Step 6: Click to pay using the wallet or other payment options.
- Step 7: Your ticket will be displayed on the screen after successful payment.
