Want to book Railway Platform Tickets Through UTS App? Check Step by Step Guide Here

The All-India Unreserved Mobile Ticketing facility(UTS) application of Indian Railways allows users to book tickets online, eliminating the need for standing in a queue at railway stations.

Railway Platform Tickets: The All-India Unreserved Mobile Ticketing facility(UTS) application of Indian Railways allows users to book tickets online, eliminating the need for standing in a queue at railway stations. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide to book platform tickets using the UTS app.

How to Book Railway Platform Tickets Through UTS app: Step-by-Step Guide HERE

Step 1: Open the UTS app on your mobile phone.

Open the UTS app on your mobile phone. Step 2: Now, log in to your account.

Now, log in to your account. Step 3: Select ‘platform booking’ from the menu.

Select ‘platform booking’ from the menu. Step 4: Select paperless format.

Select paperless format. Step 5: Enter the station name/code and number of passengers and payment type. Now click on the “Book Ticket option.

Enter the station name/code and number of passengers and payment type. Now click on the “Book Ticket option. Step 6: Click to pay using the wallet or other payment options.

Click to pay using the wallet or other payment options. Step 7: Your ticket will be displayed on the screen after successful payment.

