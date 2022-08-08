New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra, nearly all major manufacturers of vehicles are giving out heavy discounts ahead of festive season. As the production has ramped up recently, all major manufacturers are trying to bring down their inventory, specifically for entry-level models. According to Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the total industry inventory has gone up to 2,12,000 cars from 1,20,000 at the beginning of the year. Higher stocks indicate better production, but the industry must now match it to the underlying demand for specific models as bookings continue to increase.Also Read - Tata Motors To Buy Ford India's Manufacturing Plant In Gujarat For Rs 726 crore

“Now that we have been close to 95% of our production plans for the last few months, the big challenge for Maruti Suzuki and other manufacturers will be to produce vehicles according to the underlying demand pattern. We have a lot of pending bookings, but at the same time, we see wholesales coming in higher than retail sales. This can only happen when production is not matching actual demand; so matching this with pending payments is a big challenge going into the festive season, where we will see more bookings come in,” Shashank Srivastava, executive director, Maruti Suzuki told Mint. Also Read - Mahindra To Start Bookings Of Scorpio-N SUV Tomorrow: Read Deets HERE

The trend of offering heavy discounts is already visible in the case of entry-level two-wheelers, where production is much higher than demand. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Launches This Affordable SUV For Less Than Rs 5 lakh, Mileage Above 25 | Specs & Features Inside

“You can expect to see higher discounts in the festive season, where supply exceeds demand,” Srivastava said, adding that smaller cars such as the Alto 800, S-Presso, WagonR and even the Vitara Brezza—which is being replaced by a new model simply called Brezza—will see higher discounts, compared with new and fast-moving models in the sport-utility vehicle (SUV) segment.

For customers, this translates into a discounts bonanza, especially on entry-level or smaller cars.

For instance, Hyundai is offering cash discounts, exchange benefits and additional incentives in the range of ₹13,000-50,000 for models such as the Santro, i10 NIOS, Aura, i20, Xcent and Kona EV.

Maruti Suzuki’s offers extend from ₹9,000 to more than ₹60,000 on select variants of the S-Presso, Alto800, Swift and Celerio.

Tata Motors said it is offering festive season discounts and schemes worth ₹20,000-40,000 across various models.

Mahindra and Mahindra are also offering discounts on models such as the XUV300, Bolero and Bolero Neo.

In addition, Renault and Toyota have also rolled out discounts on some models.

“We are expecting strong festive sales this year, starting with Onam. While the demand outlook is very strong, in the last two years, the supply side has been trying to catch up due to part shortages for various reasons. We expect this gap to continue even in the festive period. Therefore, to cheer customers and keep the festive spirit high, we have rolled out consumer offers in the range of ₹20,000 to ₹40,000, depending on the model and trim. We are also offering attractive finance schemes and exchange bonus benefits,” Rajan Amba, vice-president of marketing, sales and customer care at Tata Motors’ passenger vehicles division told Mint