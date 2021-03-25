Health is Wealth – the importance of the age old proverb came to the fore once again as we have been witnessing an unprecedented and never-seen-before Covid Pandemic. After horrific experience of 2020, more and more people are looking to obtaining a health insurance policy. The high-sum medical insurance has become more and more priority for many people. However, common notion about costly premium for high sum insurance often bother a lot common people. In India, only two per cent brought health plans with a sum assured of Rs 1 crore in 2019. By the end of February, the figure has reached a staggering 35 per cent. It has been witnessed that most number of buyers of this high-sum policies fall in the age category of 30 to 40, Mint quoted Policybazaar. This has come even as the cost of buying these high-sum policies have gone down in a rapid manner in the last year, the Mint reported. Also Read - Here Is Why Salaried Employee Should Also Have Health Insurance Policy; Check Income Tax Benefits, Other Details

Are you seeking to buy one Rs 1 crore health but backing out due to apprehension of high premium? Here are options that you may find affordable for buying Rs 1 crore health plan. Also Read - WhatsApp Plans to Offer Health Insurance, Micro-Pension in India Soon | All You Need to Know

Raheja QBE Insurer is providing a policy of sum insured of Rs 1 crore under its 1 crore Super Saver Plan. You need to pay a monthly premium of Rs 673.

Aditya Birla Health Insurance is offering Rs 1 crore sum insured policy for which you need to pay a premium of Rs 958 per month.

Max Bupa has its own Rs 1 crore super saver and it is charging a premium of Rs 1,059 per month.

Care Health Insurance is providing a care advantage policy under which you will get Rs 1 crore sum assured. You need to pay a monthly premium of Rs 1,176.

Digit has super saver Rs 1 crore policy and they are charging Rs 2,092 per month.

Star Health Insurance has a star comprehensive Rs 1 crore health policy. You need to pay Rs 2,213 for this policy.

Reliance General Insurance has a Rs 1 crore health infinity plan. You need to pay Rs 2,567 as monthly premium.

Magma HDI is providing Rs 1 crore OneHealth Premium for a monthly premium of Rs 2,777.

Manipal Cigna is offering Rs 1 crore prohealth premier policy. You have to pay Rs 3,825 per month as premium.

Readers please note that above premium is for a 40-year-old man residing in a big city and seeks to buy health policy with sum insured of Rs 1 crore, the Mint reported quoting Policybazaar. Also Read - Railways to Have Health Insurance Cover For 13 Lakh Employees