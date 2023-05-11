Home

Business

New Delhi: Are you a State Bank of India (SBI) customer? And are you planning to transfer your SBI account? Now, transferring your SBI account from one branch to another just got easy. Gone are the days when you had to physically visit the bank’s branch for every little tasks. With the internet being accessed easily in today’s life, it has now become possible to do various kinds of work related to banking online from the comfort of your home. And like other banks, SBI, the largest bank in India, has also ensured several online facilities for its customer.

However, to transfer SBI account from one branch to another, you need to have the code of the branch where you intend to transfer your account and also, your phone number must be registered with SBI. You can also change the branch via the YONO app or YONO Lite. But even in this case, your phone number must be connected to the bank.

How To transfer SBI Bank Account From One Branch To Another Via Online SBI?

Visit the official personal banking page of SBI www.onlinesbi.com Go to Personal Banking and login with your credentials Once you have logged in successfully after providing the OTP, select the tab saying ‘e-Services’ on the top menu bar. Now you need to choose the option ‘Transfer of savings account’. Here you need to select the account you wish to transfer which can be any account for that matter say savings account, PPF account of SSY account. But if you have just one account under your CIF or Customer Information File then that account shall be selected by default. At this stage you need to mention the SBI bank branch code where you wish to transfer your specified bank account. Read and accept the terms and condition and click on ‘Submit. Once check here for all the details and click on ‘Confirm’ option. Hereupon an OTP shall be sent to your registered mobile number. Now enter the OPT and click on ‘Submit’ Now, a message shall flash on the screen which says ‘Your branch transfer request has been successfully registered’.

How To transfer SBI Bank Account From One Branch To Another Via Yono SBI?

Yono is an SBI’s integrated digital banking platform that offers a host of financial services to its customers including credit card, insurance, investments and loans among other offerings. Here is the step by step process to transfer SBI Bank account to another bank branch using Yono SBI

Login to the SBI Yono app

Go to ‘Services’ option.

Now you need to select the ‘Transfer of Saving Account’ option.

Here upon you need to provide the saving account which you wish to transfer along with the new branch code and click on Get Branch name.

The new branch name shall flash and if it is correct then click on the ‘Submit’ option.

Details should be checked for once and then finally submit your request.

How to transfer SBI bank account from one branch to another using yono LITE SBI

Go to the Services section of Yono LITE SBI

Under it click on Transfer of Savings Account option

Now you need to select the bank account that you wish to transfer to another branch

After you have selected the account, you would need to select the branch code for SBI where you wish to transfer the chosen account.

Herein you will receive an OTP to finally place your request of bank account transfer, which you need to enter. Click on the Submit option next.

At this stage you would receive a message saying ‘ Your account transfer request has been successfully processed. Please note this reference number’.

For more information on the process, you can visit the SBI’s website.

