New Delhi: For the benefit of lakhs of EPFO members, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is taking a number of steps to make Provident Fund (PF) investments more transparent and user-friendly. To make the process easier, the EPFO has allowed the subscribers to check their PB balance without the Universal Account Number (UAN) number. For this, an EPFO subscriber will have to log in from the EPFO home page and follow the simple steps.

Here's how to check PF balance without UAN number:

1) The PF or EPF subscriber needs to log in on the EPFO home page

2) Then, you will have to press the ‘click here to know your PF balance’ button

3) Soon after the click, you will be redirected to a new page where you will have to fill in details

4) After this, you need to enter your state, EPF office, establishment code, PF account number and other details.

5) Then, click on the acknowledgement button and the ‘I agree’ option

6) Soon after this, your PF or EPF balance will be displayed on the screen

Want to check your PF balance via SMS? Here’s how to do it?

You can also check the PF Balance via SMS and that can be done by sending an SMS to 7738299899 from a registered mobile number. The SMS format is ‘EPFOHO UAN’. EPFO will reply to the SMS with the sender’s PF balance.