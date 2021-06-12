New Delhi: At this time of COVID pandemic, if you are looking for an opportunity to make quick money sitting at home, here is a golden chance for you. In this unbelievable opportunity, you may earn Rs 5 lakh without stepping out of your house. This Rs 2 coin is being sold on the classified advertisement platform Quikr. Many buyers on the Bangalore-based website are ready to shell out a hefty amount in exchange for this old and rare coin. If you are lucky, you have a chance of getting high rewards on it. Also Read - Here is how fraudsters are trying to cheat OLX and Quikr users

But the only condition is that Rs 2 coin should be of 1994, 1995, 1997, and 2000 series coin. If you have a collection of this kind of rare coin, then you may earn Rs 5 lakh immediately.

Here's how to do it:

Now if you want to sell these coins on Quickr, then first you’ll have to register as an online seller on the site. And secondly, you have to click a photo of the coin and upload it on site. After this, you will have to give details of your postal address, mobile number, and email ID. The website will verify your mobile number and email address. If you turn out to be lucky, a buyer will contact you directly. And from there, you can sell your coin according to the terms of payment and delivery.

However, you must note that the Indian Rs 2 coin was first introduced in the country in 1982. Notably, this old Rs 2 coin was minted with cupro-nickel metal.

For your information, there is another coin minted in 1918, Re 1 coin with British King George V’s picture on it is estimated to be selling at a whopping Rs 9 lakh.

Moreover, if you have Rs 10 note with old features, you can sell it online on Coinbazzar platform. The buyers on the platform pay thousands of rupees to get these rare old notes and coins.