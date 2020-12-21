Aadhaar Card Latest Updates: For the benefit of customers, the income tax department has extended the deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linking till March 31, 2021. The government has also made it mandatory to link Aadhaar card with PAN card for filing of income tax returns (ITR) after the 2018 Supreme Court verdict on constitutional validity of Aadhaar. Also Read - You Can Get PAN Card Within Minutes & Free of Cost Through Aadhaar. Here's Step-by-step Guide

Issuing an order earlier, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) declared that all Indian citizens must link their PAN and Aadhaar card before the said deadline. However, those who fail to do so won’t be able to file their income tax and their PAN will no longer be operative. Also Read - Lost Your Aadhaar Card Number & Enrollment ID? Worry Not, We Have a Solution | Read Here

How to check PAN-Aadhaar linking status? Also Read - Just Like Aadhaar, Voter ID Cards to go Digital Before Assembly Elections in 5 States Next Year: Report

You can check the PAN-Aadhaar linking status on the Income Tax India website.

1) First click on ‘Link Aadhaar’

2) Then click on ‘Click here’, which is above the section where you fill your PAN and Aadhaar details.

3) The new page will ask you for PAN and Aadhaar number.

4) Then you need to fill in the details and click on ‘View Link Aadhaar status’.

How to link PAN with Aadhaar via SMS?

1) Users need to ensure that both the documents are registered under the same name.

2) Users’ mobile number should also be the same as the one registered for Aadhaar.

3) Open the messaging app and type UIDAI space 12-digit Aadhaar card number space 10-character alphanumeric PAN details and send it to 567678 or 56161.

4) Once SMS is sent, you will be notified after the PAN-Aadhaar linking is done successfully.

How to link PAN with Aadhaar manually?

1) For this purpose, you can visit a service centre for PAN.

2) You need to fill ‘Annexure-I’ form along with supporting documents such as copy of PAN card and Aadhaar card.

3) An individual is required to pay a prescribed fee to the officials concerned as it is not free of charge like online services.