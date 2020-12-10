New Delhi: For every digital transaction these days, linking Aadhaar card with PAN card is must. And it has been made easier than ever before now. You can link your Aadhaar — also known as Unique Identity Number — with Permanent Account Number (PAN) by just sending an SMS. Also Read - Error in Name on Aadhaar, PAN Card? Do Not Worry | Here’s How You Can Get it Fixed Easily

To facilitate the process further, the Income Tax Department has enabled the users to link the two identification numbers easily through an SMS-based service. Apart from digital transaction, linking Aadhaar with PAN is also must for filing Income Tax Returns.

Aadhaar is Unique Identity Number which is a 12-digit number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). The UIDAI manages the government's Aadhaar biometric ID programme — whereas PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the Income Tax Department.

How to link Aadhaar with PAN?

First one user is required to send an SMS to the number 567678 or 56161 in the following format:

UIDPAN<space><12 digit Aadhaar><space><10 digit PAN>

The SMS-based service responds by sharing the status of your request subsequently.

This is how the SMS text you need to send to 567678 or 56161, as shared by the Income Tax Department on its website — incometaxindia.gov.in: UIDPAN 111122223333 AAAPA9999Q