New Delhi: You can avail direct benefit transfer (DBT) of government subsidies in your State Bank of India (SBI) savings account if you have linked your account Aadhaar card. The State Bank of India has informed its customers on Twitter to link their bank accounts to Aadhaar for receiving Direct Benefit Transfer. “We would like to inform our customers that Aadhaar Card seeding is mandatory for those desirous of receiving any benefit or subsidy from Govt. of India through Direct Benefit Transfer,” SBI said in a tweet. Also Read - Error in Name on Aadhaar, PAN Card? Do Not Worry | Here’s How You Can Get it Fixed Easily

According to Supreme Court decision, it is not mandatory to link your bank account with your Aadhaar number. However, if you want to avail the benefit of government subsidies, it is mandatory to provide your Aadhaar number in your bank account. Notably, there are a variety of options through which SBI account holders can link their bank account with Aadhaar card.

Through SBI Internet Banking

1) Log in to www.onlinesbi.com

2) Navigate to “Link your Aadhaar number” under “My Accounts”.

3) On the next page, select the Account number, input the Aadhaar number and click on Submit.

4) The last 2 digits of the registered mobile number (non-editable) will be displayed to you.

5) Status of mapping will be advised to you on your registered mobile number.

How to check whether your bank account is linked with Aadhaar or not

1) Visit www.uidai.gov.in

2) Go toAadhaar services section click on ‘Check Aadhaar/Bank Account Linking Status’ in the ‘My Aadhaar’

3) Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number or 16 digits Virtual ID

4) Enter the security code and click on ‘Send OTP’

5) You will now get an OTP on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

6) Enter the OTP and click on ‘Login’