New Delhi: To provide services related to Aadhaar, the Central government has set up Aadhaar Seva Kendras in major cities near to your house. You don't need to go afar for any Aadhaar related services. Moreover, you can also make online appointment bookings similar to that for Passport.

Whether applying for a new Aadhaar card or to make any changes in your existing one, you don't need to stand in bank or post office queues. The process has been simplified as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has opened online appointment booking facilities for users.

How to book an appointment for Aadhaar Seva Kendra online?

1) First visit www.uidai.gov.in

2) From ‘My Aadhaar’ drop-down menu option and click on “Book an Appointment”.

3) Then you need to select city and location from the drop-down menu. Click on “Proceed to Book Appointment.”

4) After this, you need to provide your mobile number and an OTP will be sent to you for verification.

5) Then, you need to submit Aadhaar details and personal information.

6) Also you need to choose a date and time of your choice.

7) After this, you will be provided with a booking appointment number.

Apart from this, at Aadhaar Seva Kendra, there is a token system wherein the applicant first needs to get a token and then move ahead to a ‘verifier’ for document checking. On completing verification, the resident shall move to ‘cash counters’ for payment of charges. While enrolment is free, any update in Aadhaar details will be charged with a fee.

Notably, the Aadhaar services are available for users:

Fresh Aadhaar enrolment

Name Update

Address Update

Mobile No. Update

Email ID Update

Date of Birth Update

Gender Update

Biometric (Photo + Fingerprints + Iris)