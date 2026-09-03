Want to secure your Aadhaar? Here’s how to lock and unlock biometrics on Aadhaar app; Complete guide for Android, iPhone users

Aadhaar biometric locking can be useful for people who want an additional layer of control over when their biometric information can be used for authentication.

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Want to secure your Aadhaar? Here's how to lock and unlock biometrics on Aadhaar app; Complete guide for Android, iPhone users (Image: AI/Representational)

Aadhaar cardholders can now use the official Aadhaar app to manage several services linked to their Aadhaar details, including locking and unlocking their biometrics. The facility can help users prevent fingerprint, iris and face-based Aadhaar authentication when they do not need to use these features.

The updated Aadhaar app is available for Android and iOS devices. According to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the app also offers services such as updating a mobile number, changing an address, downloading e-Aadhaar, checking authentication history and tracking service requests.

It is important to understand that locking Aadhaar and locking Aadhaar biometrics are two different facilities. Biometric locking stops authentication through fingerprints, iris and face. Aadhaar UID locking is broader and prevents authentication using the Aadhaar number, UID token and VID across biometric, demographic and OTP modes.

What is Aadhaar biometric lock?

The biometric lock feature allows an Aadhaar holder to block the use of their registered fingerprints, iris and face for Aadhaar authentication.

Once the biometrics are locked, authentication through these biometric methods cannot be completed. UIDAI says the feature is intended to provide Aadhaar holders with greater control over the use of their biometric information.

The biometric lock can later be temporarily disabled when authentication is required. Users can also disable the locking facility altogether.

Things to keep ready before using Aadhaar app

Before registering on the app, users should have:

An Android phone running Android 9 or above, or an iPhone running iOS 16 or above.

An active internet connection.

Their Aadhaar number.

The mobile SIM linked to their Aadhaar.

Access to the registered mobile number for authentication.

UIDAI says registration on the app involves selecting a language, entering the Aadhaar number, accepting the terms and privacy policy, selecting the relevant SIM and completing face authentication. Users then set a six-digit PIN to secure the app.

How to lock Aadhaar biometrics on the Aadhaar app

If you want to prevent biometric authentication, follow these steps:

Step 1: Download and open the official Aadhaar app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Complete the registration process using your Aadhaar details and the registered mobile SIM.

Step 3: Complete the required face authentication and set the six-digit app PIN.

Step 4: Log in to the Aadhaar app.

Step 5: Look for the Biometric Lock/Unlock service.

Step 6: Select the option to lock your biometrics.

Step 7: Complete the authentication required by the app to confirm the request.

Step 8: Once the request is successfully processed, your fingerprint, iris and face-based Aadhaar authentication will remain blocked.

UIDAI says that when biometrics are locked, an authentication attempt using fingerprint, iris or face will fail, with the system indicating that the biometrics are locked.

How to unlock Aadhaar biometrics

If you need to use biometric authentication after locking the feature, you can temporarily unlock it.

Step 1: Open the Aadhaar app and log in.

Step 2: Go to the Biometric Lock/Unlock section.

Step 3: Choose the option to unlock the biometrics.

Step 4: Complete the authentication process requested by UIDAI.

Step 5: Once the unlock request is confirmed, biometric authentication can be used again.

UIDAI describes this as a temporary unlock option. Aadhaar holders can also choose to disable the biometric locking system if they no longer want the lock to remain active. The registered mobile number is required to use the service.

Aadhaar lock and biometric lock: What’s the difference?

Biometric lock: This blocks authentication through fingerprints, iris and face. Other Aadhaar authentication methods are not automatically blocked by this facility.

Aadhaar UID lock: This is a wider security measure. Once the Aadhaar number is locked, authentication using the UID, UID token and VID is restricted for biometric, demographic and OTP-based authentication. To unlock the Aadhaar number, the holder needs the latest 16-digit Virtual ID (VID).

What if you forget your VID?

A Virtual ID, or VID, is a temporary 16-digit number that can be used in place of the Aadhaar number for certain authentication purposes.

UIDAI says that if a user forgets the VID after locking their Aadhaar, they can retrieve the latest VID through the SMS service by sending RVID followed by the last four or eight digits of the Aadhaar number to 1947 from the registered mobile number.

Aadhaar Services Are Also Available Through SMS

Users who do not have internet access can also use several Aadhaar services through SMS.

UIDAI provides SMS-based options for generating or retrieving a VID, requesting an OTP, locking or unlocking Aadhaar and managing biometric locking. These services are available through the registered mobile number by sending the prescribed SMS formats to 1947.

For example, to lock an Aadhaar number through SMS, the user first needs to request an OTP and then send the locking request with the OTP. To unlock it, the latest VID is required.

Why should you consider locking biometrics?

Aadhaar biometric locking can be useful for people who want an additional layer of control over when their biometric information can be used for authentication.

However, users should remember that locking biometrics may prevent them from completing services that specifically require fingerprint, iris or face authentication. If such authentication is needed, the biometric lock will have to be temporarily unlocked first.

For the latest instructions and available Aadhaar services, users should rely on the official UIDAI website and the official Aadhaar app rather than third-party applications or websites.