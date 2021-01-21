New Delhi: In today’s time, Aadhar card is an important document for every official work. Starting from banking operations to digital transaction, you need Aadhar card for every business in life. Are you looking for ways to update Aadhaar card online? Then you are in the right place to find it. The UIDAI is now allowing users to update Aadhaar card online by using Self Service Update Portal (SSUP). With this portal, you can update name, address, date of birth, and gender and other things online. Also Read - Want to Make Online Appointment at Aadhaar Seva Kendra? Follow Step-by-step Guide Here

However, for other services like updating mobile number, email, and biometrics such as fingerprints, iris, and photograph, users will have to visit nearest Aadhaar’s permanent enrolment centre with supporting documents. You must remember that you can only update your name in an Aadhaar card twice in a lifetime, that too if the changes are minor and include spell correction phonetically the same, changes in the sequence, short form to full form, and name change after marriage. On the other hand, the date of birth and gender can be updated on Aadhaar card online only once in a lifetime. But there is no such limit to update address in Aadhaar online Also Read - mAadhaar: All You Need to Know About The Benefits of Digital Aadhaar Card

How to update Aadhaar card online? Also Read - Good News: Now You Can Download Aadhaar Card Through Face Authentication | Here’s How

Just follow these steps on how to update your name, address, DoB, and gender in Aadhaar card online:

1) Visit Self Service Update Portal (SSUP)

2) Select ‘Proceed to update Aadhaar’

3) Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and ‘CAPTCHA’ code

4) Click ‘Send OTP’ to proceed

5) Enter one-time password sent to your registered mobile number with Aadhaar and hit ‘Login’

6) Select the field you wish to update online from the following screen.

Interestingly, you have the option to select multiple fields. Language, mobile number and email options are temporarily disabled from the Self Service Update portal. You’ll have to visit Aadhaar Seva Kendra or enrolment centre to avail these update features.