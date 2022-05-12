Ratan Tata | New Delhi: Ratan Tata has always been one of the most liked businessmen in not only India but across the globe. The success of the Tata Group owes credit to former Chairman, Ratan Tata. On Thursday, he penned an emotional note for what was once the cheapest car in the world, Tata Nano. He wrote, “What really motivated me, and sparked a desire to produce such a vehicle, was constantly seeing Indian families on scooters, maybe the child sandwiched between the mother and father, riding to wherever they were going, often on slippery roads. One of the benefits of being in the School of Architecture, it had taught me to doodle when I was free.”Also Read - Tata Nexon EV Max Launched at Rs 17.74 Lakh: Check Specifications, Range And Other Features

He continued, "At first we were trying to figure out how to make two wheelers safer, the doodles became four wheels, no windows, no doors, just a basic dune buggy. But I finally decided it should be a car. The Nano, was always meant for all our people."

The car was discontinued in 2020 owing to zero sales and production in 2019. Tata Motors had zero production and sales of the Nano in December 2019 while it produced 82 units and sold 88 units in December 2018. Similarly, in November 2019 there was zero production and sales of the entry-level model. In the first nine months of 2019 also Tata Motors did not produce a single unit of Nano. The company did not sell a single unit in any month in 2019 except February when it sold just one, according to several regulatory filings by the company.