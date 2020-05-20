New Delhi: Domestic air travellers were let in a lurch as several private airlines have opened booking for flights from June 1 onwards while it is not yet confirmed whether domestic flight operations will resume from June or not. Also Read - With Over 5,000 Cases Recorded in Last 24 Hours, India Sees Biggest-Ever Hike | Maharashtra Tops Chart

Here's everything you must know before booking a domestic flight

1. Before lockdown 4.0 was announced, it was highly speculated that domestic flights will be starting during the fourth phase of the lockdown.

2. However, the final nod was not given. But there was no booking. Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said that it’s not the unilateral decision of the Centre. The states are not willing to allow domestic air traffic.

3. But after lockdown 4.0 was announced, private airlines started accepting bookings from June 1.

4. The ticket prices have remarkably gone up for some airlines.

5. But what if domestic flight services are not allowed to resume after June 1? Will the passengers be refunded in cash? Initially, the airlines were in favour of giving credit as a refund. But the civil aviation ministry ordered the airlines to make a full refund of tickets cancelled during the lockdown.

6. “Making a booking for domestic/international travel, for now, is a waste of time and good money. Wait for new schedules to be announced and approved by DGCA before you spend even a 1,000 rupees for a booking. Keep your money safe,” Air Passengers Association of India president Sudhakara Reddy said.

Meanwhile, Air India, which readied its schedule to be operated from May 20, has not yet started booking.