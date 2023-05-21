Home

Watch TikTok Content for 10 Hours and Earn $100 Per Hour: Here’s How

Influencer marketing agency Ubiquitous recently announced that they will pay $100 per hour to three people who watch TikTok for a total of 10 hours.

We all enjoy spending time on social media apps, scrolling through content and staying updated with the latest trends. While scrolling through social media is typically considered a way to pass the time, what if we told you that you can actually earn money by doing so?

That’s right! There’s a company that is willing to offer monetary perks to individuals who spend 10 hours scrolling TikTok.

Influencer marketing agency Ubiquitous recently announced that they will pay $100 per hour to three people who watch TikTok for a total of 10 hours. The aim of this initiative is to track emerging trends online.

If you’re interested in applying for this TikTok-watching job, here’s how you can do it.

First, subscribe to Ubiquitous on YouTube, and then provide a brief explanation of why you believe you’re the best fit for this role.

It’s important to note that candidates must be 18 years or older and have a good understanding of the TikTok platform, particularly its trends.

After the watching session, participants will be asked to share their experience on social media platforms, tagging the company.

The deadline to apply for this TikTok-watching job is May 31st, and the company will notify selected candidates seven days after the application deadline.

Speaking of TikTok, it is one of the leading video-sharing social media apps owned by the Beijing-based tech company ByteDance.

In a separate development, TikTok has introduced a new fund called the Effect Creator Rewards fund. This fund aims to reward talented creators who design captivating augmented reality effects using TikTok’s Effect House tool.

In the beginning, creators will receive a payment of USD 700 for each effect used in 500,000 unique videos within 90 days of its publication. Additionally, they will earn USD 140 for every 100,000 videos posted with the effect within the same timeframe.

