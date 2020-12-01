“Games are won by players who focus on the playing field, not by those whose eyes are glued to the scoreboard”—Warren Buffet. That’s the share market! Also Read - Reliance Retail Will Enforce Its Rights and Deal With Future Group Without Delay: RIL

Who doesn't want to make money? But the investment is a tricky game for normal women who save from the money given to them by their spouses. And, working women are too scared to invest their money anywhere due to cyber frauds. Everyone is cautious about their money but secretly wish it to grow. So, how can you invest money in the right place?

Sipping Thoughts speaks to Vivek Law (founder of the MoneyMile) and Surya Bhatia (Certified Financial Planner) who suggest some effective ways to invest money.

Well, making money is an art and investors are the artists. What amount do you need for investing in the share market? How can you do that? Who to look for the right advice? All these questions are covered in this video. Many have this wrong conception that to invest in the share market one has to be a millionaire, is it true? No, it’s not. Anyone can invest in the share market and make money.

Many people have money but don’t know how and where to invest it. But, some people with little money are investing in the stock market and getting its benefits. Money makes a person financially independent. If a housewife is saving some money in her bank account then she can invest money in the share market and multiply the amount. All she needs is to reach out to the right advisor who can guide them throughout the investment process.

No matter how many times people say money can’t buy you happiness but the truth is money can help you to live a decent life and enjoy basic facilities. And, it is equivalent to happiness at some point. Becoming financially strong can help you in every possible way—education, travel, medical expenses, and lifestyle. So, if you know the trick to earn money out of your regular salary, you are already the smartest one. In this case, investment is the safest and best choice.