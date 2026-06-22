Waterways Leisure CEO reveals roadmap as Cordelia Cruises Operator plans rapid expansion ahead of IPO | Exclusive

"All the money is for growth,” Bailom said during the interview, adding that only a small portion would be allocated towards general corporate purposes.

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Waterways Leisure IPO: CEO Jurgen Bailom shares roadmap as Cordelia cruise operator eyes rapid expansion | Exclusive interaction with Anil Singhvi

New Delhi: Waterways Leisure, the company behind Cordelia Cruises, is readying to tap into India’s rapidly spreading cruise tourism market. In an exclusive interaction with Zee Business Managing Editor Anil Singhvi, Waterways Leisure Chairman, Executive Director and CEO Jurgen Bailom shared insights into the company’s growth roadmap, expansion strategy, and the key factors driving its upcoming IPO.

While talking to Zee Business, Bailom said that given the country’s long coastline and growing middle class, cruising remains a largely untapped segment in India. Calling India one of the most promising cruise markets globally, Bailom said the company has built its business around Indian travellers.

Cordelia Cruises currently operates one ship and plans to add two more vessels to its fleet, according to Bailom. The first new ship is likely to join operations in September this year, while the second is scheduled for September next year.

He said the company has spent the last five years testing routes and developing cruise itineraries across India and Southeast Asia. Destinations include Goa, Kochi, Lakshadweep, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Puducherry, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore.

Main focus on Indian travellers:

Bailom has highlighted that Cordelia’s offering differs from international cruise operators because it is designed specifically for Indian consumers. He highlighted Indian food, Bollywood-themed entertainment, regional language support and family-oriented experiences as key differentiators. The company also offers an all-inclusive pricing model, where most services are included in the upfront ticket cost.

“Cruising is affordable luxury,” Bailom said, adding that the average age of Cordelia’s guests is around 34 years, significantly younger than the global cruise industry average. The company also caters to weddings, corporate events and group travel, which it sees as major growth opportunities.

Expansion plans:

Through its IPO, Waterways Leisure plans to raise around Rs 585 crore. Bailom said the IPO proceeds will be primarily deployed toward fleet expansion. He revealed that the company has already paid advances for two new ships and plans to utilise the funds raised through the public issue to meet upcoming lease obligations and ship acquisition commitments. “All the money is for growth,” Bailom said during the interview, adding that only a small portion would be allocated towards general corporate purposes.

Key takeaways from Bailom’s interview:

Bailom claimed Waterways Leisure is among the few cruise operators globally operating without debt.

He said the company intends to maintain that position and fund future expansion through internal accruals and equity capital rather than large borrowings.

Bailom said that business has been growing at around 100 per cent year-on-year

The business is being supported by rising demand and increasing awareness of cruise vacations among Indian consumers.

Bailom said the development of cruise infrastructure remains critical for the sector’s expansion.

He pointed to the government-backed Cruise Bharat Mission, which aims to strengthen cruise tourism infrastructure and develop additional ports across the country.

According to him, improved port facilities and greater connectivity could significantly expand the addressable market for cruise operators.

He also said the company’s future strategy revolves around what he calls a “golden circle” covering India and Southeast Asia, with Indian travellers remaining the primary target audience.

When asked what sets Cordelia Cruises apart from other international cruise companies? Jurgen Bailom said, “We operate cruises the “Indian way.” While international cruises typically offer basketball and Western-style shows, our ships provide

Bollywood entertainment

Cricket

Indian music

Indian cuisine

Jain, Gujarati, Marwari, and other regional delicacies

We strive to create a true “home away from home” experience for our guests.”

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO

Details Information IPO Opening Date June 23, 2026 IPO Closing Date June 25, 2026 Price Band ₹769 – ₹808 per share Lot Size 18 shares Fresh Issue ₹585 crore Total Issue Size ₹585 crore IPO Type 100% Fresh Issue

Shareholding Pattern

Category Pre-Issue Post-Issue Promoters 99.27% 89.35% Public 0.73% 10.65% Total 100% 100%

Waterways Leisure Tourism: Financial Performance

Financials (₹ Crore) FY26 FY25 FY24 Revenue 579.7 590.6 444.0 EBITDA 117.5 215.4 111.1 EBITDA Margin 20% 36% 25% Net Profit / (Loss) 52.1 168.2 (122.7)

Waterways Leisure Tourism: Financial Performance