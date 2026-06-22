Waterways Leisure CEO reveals roadmap as Cordelia Cruises Operator plans rapid expansion ahead of IPO | Exclusive

New Delhi: Waterways Leisure, the company behind Cordelia Cruises, is readying to tap into India’s rapidly spreading cruise tourism market. In an exclusive interaction with Zee Business Managing Editor Anil Singhvi, Waterways Leisure Chairman, Executive Director and CEO Jurgen Bailom shared insights into the company’s growth roadmap, expansion strategy, and the key factors driving its upcoming IPO.
While talking to Zee Business, Bailom said that given the country’s long coastline and growing middle class, cruising remains a largely untapped segment in India. Calling India one of the most promising cruise markets globally, Bailom said the company has built its business around Indian travellers.
Cordelia Cruises currently operates one ship and plans to add two more vessels to its fleet, according to Bailom. The first new ship is likely to join operations in September this year, while the second is scheduled for September next year.
He said the company has spent the last five years testing routes and developing cruise itineraries across India and Southeast Asia. Destinations include Goa, Kochi, Lakshadweep, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Puducherry, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore.
Bailom has highlighted that Cordelia’s offering differs from international cruise operators because it is designed specifically for Indian consumers. He highlighted Indian food, Bollywood-themed entertainment, regional language support and family-oriented experiences as key differentiators. The company also offers an all-inclusive pricing model, where most services are included in the upfront ticket cost.
“Cruising is affordable luxury,” Bailom said, adding that the average age of Cordelia’s guests is around 34 years, significantly younger than the global cruise industry average. The company also caters to weddings, corporate events and group travel, which it sees as major growth opportunities.
Through its IPO, Waterways Leisure plans to raise around Rs 585 crore. Bailom said the IPO proceeds will be primarily deployed toward fleet expansion. He revealed that the company has already paid advances for two new ships and plans to utilise the funds raised through the public issue to meet upcoming lease obligations and ship acquisition commitments. “All the money is for growth,” Bailom said during the interview, adding that only a small portion would be allocated towards general corporate purposes.
When asked what sets Cordelia Cruises apart from other international cruise companies? Jurgen Bailom said, “We operate cruises the “Indian way.” While international cruises typically offer basketball and Western-style shows, our ships provide
We strive to create a true “home away from home” experience for our guests.”
|Details
|Information
|IPO Opening Date
|June 23, 2026
|IPO Closing Date
|June 25, 2026
|Price Band
|₹769 – ₹808 per share
|Lot Size
|18 shares
|Fresh Issue
|₹585 crore
|Total Issue Size
|₹585 crore
|IPO Type
|100% Fresh Issue
|Category
|Pre-Issue
|Post-Issue
|Promoters
|99.27%
|89.35%
|Public
|0.73%
|10.65%
|Total
|100%
|100%
|Financials (₹ Crore)
|FY26
|FY25
|FY24
|Revenue
|579.7
|590.6
|444.0
|EBITDA
|117.5
|215.4
|111.1
|EBITDA Margin
|20%
|36%
|25%
|Net Profit / (Loss)
|52.1
|168.2
|(122.7)
|Financials (₹ Crore)
|FY26
|FY25
|FY24
|Revenue
|579.7
|590.6
|444.0
|EBITDA
|117.5
|215.4
|111.1
|EBITDA Margin
|20%
|36%
|25%
|Net Profit / (Loss)
|52.1
|168.2
|(122.7)
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