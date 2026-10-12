Waterways Leisure shares surge over 8 percent after company shares update on results, new ship: check details here

During the same period, the company’s total equity rose from ₹80.20 crore to ₹727.34 crore, while its long-term financial assets, including loans and advances, increased from ₹13 crore to ₹434.81 crore.

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Cordelia Cruises

New Delhi: Shares of cruise service provider Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd. are seeing a gain of more than 8 percent today. As of 10 am, the company’s stock was trading at 109.30 rupees, up 8.38%, or 8.45 rupees, on the BSE, and at 109.25 rupees, up 8.19%, or 8.27 rupees, on the NSE.

The stock’s rally is driven by the company’s strong Q2FY26 results. The company, which operates Cordelia Cruises, reported after market hours last Friday that it had posted losses last year but has now turned profitable this year. The company’s business performance has improved, with earnings increasing. However, rising debt on the company’s balance sheet is also drawing attention.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹58.5 crore in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026-27 (Q2FY27), compared to a net loss of ₹8.9 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The company’s revenue in the September quarter rose 30.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 133 crore, compared to Rs 102 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company’s operating performance has also improved. In the September quarter, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, and other expenses) was Rs 9.4 crore (approximately $1.5 billion). A year ago, the company had posted a loss of ₹5.9 crore (approximately USD 1.5 billion).

The company’s EBITDA margin during this period was 7.1 percent. This means that the company is now generating revenue from its core business. However, this profit margin is not yet high. Therefore, maintaining this improvement in the coming quarters will be crucial for the company.

The company’s total assets increased to Rs 1,348.43 crore as of September 2026 from Rs 341.78 crore at the end of March 2026.

During the same period, the company’s total equity also increased from ₹80.20 crore to ₹727.34 crore. Long-term financial assets, including loans and advances, increased from ₹13 crore to ₹434.81 crore.

Meanwhile, the domestic luxury cruise line company has announced it is adding a new ship to its fleet, allowing it to serve two distinct homeports simultaneously and strengthening its presence in western and southern India.

Stock markets open higher amid easing oil prices

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on Monday, extending their previous session’s sharp rally, amid easing oil prices. The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 178 points to 72,627.86 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 76.20 points to 22,591.45.

From the 30 Sensex firms, Bharat Electronics, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Trent, Tata Steel and NTPC were among the major winners. Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, ITC and Axis Bank were among the laggards. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 1.45 per cent to USD 103.1 per barrel.

In Asian markets, South Korea’s Kospi traded sharply lower, while Shanghai’s SSE Composite index also quoted lower. Hang Seng index traded marginally higher. US markets ended higher on Friday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,568.90 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Disclaimer: India.com provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.