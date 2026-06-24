Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO Day 2: Subscription status, price band and other details here

Waterways Leisure, the company behind Cordelia Cruises, is readying to tap into India’s rapidly spreading cruise tourism market.

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Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO Day 2

New Delhi: The initial public offer of Cordelia Cruises operator Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd received a 39 percent subscription so far on the second day of the share sale on Wednesday. The IPO got bids for 16,18,794 shares against 41,84,004 shares on offer, according to NSE data. Retail investors received 185 percent subscription, while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 19 per cent.

Waterways Leisure Tourism on Monday raised Rs 263.25 crore from anchor investors. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 769-808 per share for its Rs 585-crore IPO, which will conclude on June 25.

The issue is entirely a fresh issue of shares with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The company plans to utilise the proceeds towards lease payments for its step-down subsidiary, Baycruise Shipping and Leasing (IFSC) Pvt Ltd, and for general corporate purposes.

Waterways Leisure Tourism operates Cordelia Cruises, India’s domestic ocean cruise brand, offering luxury cruise experiences across domestic and international destinations. Centrum Broking is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar.

Waterways Leisure Chairman CEO Jurgen Bailom Speaks Exclusively to Zee Business

Waterways Leisure, the company behind Cordelia Cruises, is readying to tap into India’s rapidly spreading cruise tourism market. In an exclusive interaction with Zee Business Managing Editor Anil Singhvi, Waterways Leisure Chairman, Executive Director and CEO Jurgen Bailom shared insights into the company’s growth roadmap, expansion strategy, and the key factors driving its upcoming IPO.

While talking to Zee Business, Bailom said that given the country’s long coastline and growing middle class, cruising remains a largely untapped segment in India. Calling India one of the most promising cruise markets globally, Bailom said the company has built its business around Indian travellers.

Cordelia Cruises currently operates one ship and plans to add two more vessels to its fleet, according to Bailom. The first new ship is likely to join operations in September this year, while the second is scheduled for September next year.

He said the company has spent the last five years testing routes and developing cruise itineraries across India and Southeast Asia. Destinations include Goa, Kochi, Lakshadweep, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Puducherry, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore.

Main focus on Indian travellers:

Bailom has highlighted that Cordelia’s offering differs from international cruise operators because it is designed specifically for Indian consumers. He highlighted Indian food, Bollywood-themed entertainment, regional language support and family-oriented experiences as key differentiators. The company also offers an all-inclusive pricing model, where most services are included in the upfront ticket cost.

“Cruising is affordable luxury,” Bailom said, adding that the average age of Cordelia’s guests is around 34 years, significantly younger than the global cruise industry average. The company also caters to weddings, corporate events and group travel, which it sees as major growth opportunities.

Expansion plans:

Through its IPO, Waterways Leisure plans to raise around Rs 585 crore. Bailom said the IPO proceeds will be primarily deployed toward fleet expansion. He revealed that the company has already paid advances for two new ships and plans to utilise the funds raised through the public issue to meet upcoming lease obligations and ship acquisition commitments. “All the money is for growth,” Bailom said during the interview, adding that only a small portion would be allocated towards general corporate purposes.