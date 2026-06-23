Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO: Issue opens for subscription; check price band and other details

New Delhi: The initial public offering (IPO) of Waterways Leisure Tourism, a cruise tourism company, opened for investors today. It is important to note that the IPO will be open for subscription from June 23rd to June 25th. This is a completely fresh issue, through which the company plans to raise Rs 585 crore. The company has fixed the price band of the IPO at Rs 769 to Rs 808 per share and the lot size of the IPO has been kept at 18 shares.
Ahead of its IPO launch, Waterways Leisure Tourism raised Rs 263.25 crore from anchor investors. The company allotted 32.58 lakh equity shares at Rs 808 per share, the upper end of the price band. The anchor book has participation from investors like Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, Cullinan Opportunities Fund, Zeal Global Opportunities Fund, M7 Global Fund, Nova Global Opportunities Fund, Stellar Growth Fund, ASAS Global Fund and Maybank Securities.
Waterways Leisure Tourism operates Cordelia Cruises, India’s leading domestic cruise brand. The company is active in the country’s rapidly growing cruise tourism market, offering luxury cruise services on domestic routes as well as to select international destinations.
Over the last few years, Cordelia Cruises has established a strong presence in the Indian cruise tourism sector and the company is looking to capitalise on this growing market.
The company will use the proceeds from the IPO to meet lease payments and general corporate needs related to its step-down subsidiary Baycruise Shipping and Leasing (IFSC) Pvt Ltd. At the upper end of the price band, the company’s potential post-issue market cap is estimated to be around Rs 5,849.48 crore.
Waterways Leisure, the company behind Cordelia Cruises, is readying to tap into India’s rapidly spreading cruise tourism market. In an exclusive interaction with Zee Business Managing Editor Anil Singhvi, Waterways Leisure Chairman, Executive Director and CEO Jurgen Bailom shared insights into the company’s growth roadmap, expansion strategy, and the key factors driving its upcoming IPO.
While talking to Zee Business, Bailom said that given the country’s long coastline and growing middle class, cruising remains a largely untapped segment in India. Calling India one of the most promising cruise markets globally, Bailom said the company has built its business around Indian travellers.
Cordelia Cruises currently operates one ship and plans to add two more vessels to its fleet, according to Bailom. The first new ship is likely to join operations in September this year, while the second is scheduled for September next year.
He said the company has spent the last five years testing routes and developing cruise itineraries across India and Southeast Asia. Destinations include Goa, Kochi, Lakshadweep, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Puducherry, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore.
Bailom has highlighted that Cordelia’s offering differs from international cruise operators because it is designed specifically for Indian consumers. He highlighted Indian food, Bollywood-themed entertainment, regional language support and family-oriented experiences as key differentiators. The company also offers an all-inclusive pricing model, where most services are included in the upfront ticket cost.
“Cruising is affordable luxury,” Bailom said, adding that the average age of Cordelia’s guests is around 34 years, significantly younger than the global cruise industry average. The company also caters to weddings, corporate events and group travel, which it sees as major growth opportunities.
Through its IPO, Waterways Leisure plans to raise around Rs 585 crore. Bailom said the IPO proceeds will be primarily deployed toward fleet expansion. He revealed that the company has already paid advances for two new ships and plans to utilise the funds raised through the public issue to meet upcoming lease obligations and ship acquisition commitments. “All the money is for growth,” Bailom said during the interview, adding that only a small portion would be allocated towards general corporate purposes.
When asked what sets Cordelia Cruises apart from other international cruise companies? Jurgen Bailom said, “We operate cruises the “Indian way.”
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