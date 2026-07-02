Stock Market News: Shares of Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited bounces back post yesterday’s 16 percent discount listing, hits upper circuit

Cordelia Cruises currently operates one ship and plans to add two more vessels to its fleet, according to Bailom. The first new ship is likely to join operations in September this year, while the second is scheduled for September next year.

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Stock Market News

New Delhi: The shares of Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited, the company that runs Cordelia Cruises, have hit an upper circuit of 10 percent on Thursday after a discount listing on Wednesday. The stock listed on July 1st at a discount of approximately 16 percent from its IPO price. The stock listed on the NSE at Rs 681, compared to the IPO’s upper price band of Rs 808. On the BSE, it listed at Rs 690, a discount of approximately 14.6 percent from its IPO price.

The stock is trading 10 percent higher at Rs 734.90 on the NSE, while the stock is trading at Rs 734.05 on the BSE. According to data available on the BSE, 62,984 equity shares of the company were traded.

The stock opened for trading today at Rs 684.90 on BSE and has so far touched an intraday high of Rs 734.05. The IPO was open for subscription from June 23 to June 25. The offering was a purely fresh issue, raising Rs 585 crore. The company had set the IPO price band at Rs 769 to Rs 808 per share, and the lot size was 18 shares.

The issue received a total subscription of 1.09 times. Retail investors showed the highest interest, with their portion being subscribed more than three times, while institutional investors had a lower participation rate.

The company raised Rs 263.25 crore from anchor investors before the IPO opened. The company will use ₹480.01 crore of the proceeds to pay lease payments to Baycruise Shipping and Leasing (IFSC) Pvt Ltd, while the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Waterways Leisure Tourism operates Cordelia Cruises, India’s leading domestic cruise brand. The company is active in the country’s rapidly growing cruise tourism market, offering luxury cruise services on domestic routes as well as to select international destinations.

Over the last few years, Cordelia Cruises has established a strong presence in the Indian cruise tourism sector and the company is looking to capitalise on this growing market.

Waterways Leisure Chairman CEO Jurgen Bailom Speaks Exclusively to Zee Business

Waterways Leisure, the company behind Cordelia Cruises, is readying to tap into India’s rapidly spreading cruise tourism market. In an exclusive interaction with Zee Business Managing Editor Anil Singhvi, Waterways Leisure Chairman, Executive Director and CEO Jurgen Bailom shared insights into the company’s growth roadmap, expansion strategy, and the key factors driving its upcoming IPO.

While talking to Zee Business, Bailom said that given the country’s long coastline and growing middle class, cruising remains a largely untapped segment in India. Calling India one of the most promising cruise markets globally, Bailom said the company has built its business around Indian travellers.

Cordelia Cruises currently operates one ship and plans to add two more vessels to its fleet, according to Bailom. The first new ship is likely to join operations in September this year, while the second is scheduled for September next year.

He said the company has spent the last five years testing routes and developing cruise itineraries across India and Southeast Asia. Destinations include Goa, Kochi, Lakshadweep, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Puducherry, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore.

Main focus on Indian travellers:

Bailom has highlighted that Cordelia’s offering differs from international cruise operators because it is designed specifically for Indian consumers. He highlighted Indian food, Bollywood-themed entertainment, regional language support and family-oriented experiences as key differentiators. The company also offers an all-inclusive pricing model, where most services are included in the upfront ticket cost.

“Cruising is affordable luxury,” Bailom said, adding that the average age of Cordelia’s guests is around 34 years, significantly younger than the global cruise industry average. The company also caters to weddings, corporate events and group travel, which it sees as major growth opportunities.

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