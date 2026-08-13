Share Market News: Waterways Leisure Stock Split – Record date set for 1:10 stock split; check details here

The company has set the record date for the share split as August 26, 2026. This means that eligible shareholders will receive the split shares on this date.

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Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd, the company that operates Cordelia Cruises, on Wednesday informed its investors about the record date for its stock split. The company said shareholders have approved a 1:10 stock split, whereby one equity share with a face value of ₹10 will be divided into 10 shares with a face value of ₹1.

The company has set the record date for the share split as August 26, 2026. This means that eligible shareholders will receive the split shares on this date.

The company said that after the share split, the paid-up share capital of the company will remain at Rs 72.395 crore, but the total number of shares will increase from 7,23,94,543 shares to 72,39,45,430 shares.

According to the filing, the stock split comes as Cordelia Cruises enters its next growth phase. The company currently operates the Empress cruise ship. Additionally, it plans to add Sky to its fleet in October 2026 and Sun in November 2027. The company says this will increase its capacity and help meet the growing demand in India’s cruise tourism sector.

The company’s stock was trading at Rs 847.95, up 2.59% or Rs 21.40 on the NSE till 1 pm today and on the BSE, the stock was trading at Rs 849.70, up 2.93% or Rs 24.20, while on the BSE, the stock was trading at Rs 849, up 2.72% or Rs 22.45.

The company reported a net profit of ₹23 crore in the April-June quarter. This was a 28% increase from ₹18 crore in the March quarter. However, the company’s profit in the same quarter last year was ₹35 crore, a 34% decline year-on-year.

Meanwhile, the company’s revenue from operations increased to ₹190 crore in the June quarter, an 8% increase from ₹176 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Revenue also increased 23% on a quarterly basis, compared to ₹154 crore in the March quarter.

Stock markets down in early trade amid geopolitical uncertainty

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Thursday as crude oil prices remained elevated amid the unresolved situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 172.48 points to 77,786.41 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty was down 90.35 points to 24,343.50.

“Elevated crude oil prices, driven by the continuing US-Iran standoff over the Strait of Hormuz, remain the primary overhang for domestic equities and are likely to keep investor sentiment measured,” Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.82 per cent lower at USD 88.25 per barrel.

“Although Brent crude has eased modestly to below USD 89 per barrel, the unresolved situation in the Strait of Hormuz continues to keep the geopolitical risk premium in energy markets elevated,” Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a research analyst firm, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea’s Kospi, Japan’s Nikkei 225, Shanghai’s SSE Composite index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index were trading higher.

Disclaimer: India.com provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.