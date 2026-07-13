Stock Market News: Waterways Leisure Tourism shares gains as board approves 1:10 stock split, check details here

In the filing, the company said that currently, before the share split, the authorised share capital of the company is Rs 100.05 crore, which includes 10,00,50,000 equity shares, and the face value of each share is Rs 10.

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New Delhi: The stock of Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd., the company that operates Cordelia Cruises, is on investors’ radar today. At the time of writing the report, the company’s stock was trading at Rs 880.35, up 2.16% or Rs 18.60 on the BSE, and at Rs 877.15, up 1.75% or Rs 15.05 on the NSE. The action in the stock comes as the company has announced its stock split. In its latest exchange filing, dated July 10, the company stated that its board members had approved a stock split in a 1:10 ratio.

This means that one equity share with a current face value of ₹10 will now be divided into 10 equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each. The company stated that this process is expected to be completed within approximately three months, subject to shareholder approval and necessary regulatory approvals.

In the filing, the company said that currently, before the share split, the authorised share capital of the company is Rs 100.05 crore, which includes 10,00,50,000 equity shares, and the face value of each share is Rs 10.

Following the share split, the authorised share capital will remain at ₹100.05 crore (approximately $1.0 billion), but will now consist of 1,00,05,00,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each. The company’s issued, subscribed, and paid-up share capital will remain at ₹72.39 crore (approximately $1 billion).

However, the number of shares will increase from 7,23,94,543 to 72,39,45,430, as one share of Rs 10 each is being split into 10 shares of Rs 1 each.

The company’s shares were recently listed on the stock exchange on July 1. The stock listed at a discount of approximately 16% from its IPO price. The stock listed at Rs 681 on the NSE, while the IPO’s upper price band was Rs 808. Meanwhile, it listed at Rs 690 on the BSE, a discount of approximately 14.6% from its IPO price.

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