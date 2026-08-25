Share Market News: Waterways Leisure Tourism shares trade ex-date for stock split today, check ratio and other details

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Tuesday amid renewed escalation in the US-Iran standoff and elevated crude oil prices.

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New Delhi: Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd. shares are trading ex-stock split today. The company will conduct a 1:10 stock split, with a record date of Wednesday, August 26th. The company will split one equity share with a face value of Rs 10 into 10 equity shares with a face value of Rs 1 each. Investors holding the company’s shares as of the record date will be eligible for this corporate action.

The company said that after the share split, the paid-up share capital of the company will remain at Rs 72.395 crore, but the total number of shares will increase from 7,23,94,543 shares to 72,39,45,430 shares.

According to the filing, the stock split comes as Cordelia Cruises enters its next growth phase. The company currently operates the Empress cruise ship. Additionally, it plans to add Sky to its fleet in October 2026 and Sun in November 2027. The company says this will increase its capacity and help meet the growing demand in India’s cruise tourism sector.

The company’s stock was trading at Rs 106.70, up 2.40% or Rs 2.50 on the BSE as of 9:50 am today and on the NSE, the stock was trading at Rs 106.55, up 2.11% or Rs 2.20.

Waterways Leisure Q1FY27 Results

The company reported a net profit of ₹23 crore in the April-June quarter. This was a 28% increase from ₹18 crore in the March quarter. However, the company’s profit in the same quarter last year was ₹35 crore, a 34% decline year-on-year.

Meanwhile, the company’s revenue from operations increased to ₹190 crore in the June quarter, an 8% increase from ₹176 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Revenue also increased 23% on a quarterly basis, compared to ₹154 crore in the March quarter.

Markets decline in early trade amid elevated crude oil prices

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Tuesday amid renewed escalation in the US-Iran standoff and elevated crude oil prices. The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 30 points to 77,336.32 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 38.80 points to 24,179.50.

Later, the BSE benchmark traded 139.96 points lower at 77,235.23, and the Nifty was down 66.75 points to 24,162.50.

“The US has launched what it calls an ‘Economic D-Day’ against Iran, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announcing a sweeping new sanctions campaign that marks an intensification of economic pressure on Tehran,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm.

Disclaimer: India.com provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.