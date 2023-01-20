Home

Wayfair Layoffs: Over 1,000 Employees To Lose Jobs Soon | Details Here

Wayfair layoffs: E-commerce company Wayfair is reportedly planning to layoff over 1,000 workers or over 5 per cent of its workforce. Wayfair is trimming their workforce in its second round of layoffs in six months, according to Wall Street Journal as per news agency Reuters report.

Last year in August, Wayfair CEO Niraj Shah fired 870 people, or 5 per cent of the company’s global workforce, as the growth he anticipated has not materialised this year. In a memo, Shah said that the US-based company was “seeing the tailwinds of the pandemic accelerate the adoption of ecommerce shopping, and I personally pushed hard to hire a strong team to support that growth”.

“This year, that growth has not materialized as we had anticipated. Our team is too large for the environment we are now in, and unfortunately we need to adjust,” he wrote.