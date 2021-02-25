New Delhi: Manufacturing sector is spearheading growth recovery, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. MSME sector in India has emerged as growth engine of economy, says RBI Guv Das. Also Read - Will Cryptocurrencies Have Impact on Financial Stability of Country? RBI Expresses Concern

Corporates need to invest more in healthcare sector, says Shaktikanta Das. India is at cusp of turnaround in fortunes, RBI Guv adds.

We have certain concerns on cryptocurrencies: RBI Guv Das.

(With inputs from PTI)