New Delhi:Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy had voiced out his opinion that people must shun jingoism and the Indian governments should become more citizen-friendly while addressing the fourth convocation function of the Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT) at Gorakhpur in Haryana. He said, “Our govts have to become more citizen friendly and remove obstacles to entrepreneurs to create larger and larger number of jobs. Our economic policies have to be less populist and more based on expertise. We have to shun jingoism.”

Murthy also said, “While it’s easy to drape ourselves in our national flag and shout ‘Mera Bharat Mahaan’ or ‘Jai Ho’, it is difficult to practice values. We have to identify ourselves as Indians first and rise above states, religion and caste.”

During the convocation, which took place on Thursday (August 22), Narayana Murthy explained that patriotism implies putting the interests of the nation ahead of one’s personal interests. “We have to put the interest of our nation ahead of our personal interests, avoiding our egos and biases,” he said adding that, “We have to shun apathy and become proactive in solving the problems of our society rather than expecting others to do it.”

On an optimistic tone, the Infosys co-founder noted that “For the first time in 300 years we have an economic environment that engenders confidence that we can indeed overcome our poverty and create a better future for every Indian.” Murthy suggested that the governments become more citizen-friendly so that the obstacles faced by entrepreneurs are removed and a larger number of jobs are generated.

Describing the economy, Narayana Murthy said, “Our economy is growing at 6 to 7 per cent this year. India has become the software development centre of the world. Our foreign exchange reserve has crossed 400 billion dollar. Investor confidence is at a historic high.” He noted that with the heavy inflow of funding from venture capitalists, there is a surge in the growth rate of portfolio investments from abroad and foreign direct investment into India.

Notably, the gathering comprised Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, MMMUT Vice Chancellor Sri Niwas Singh, university professors and hundreds of students.