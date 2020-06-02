New Delhi: ‘India will definitely get its growth back’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi exuded confidence, while addressing CII’s annual general meeting on Tuesday. Speaking to the industry leaders via video conference, PM Modi said that re-strengthening economy against Corona is one of the highest priorities of his government, and for this, the Centre has taken immediate decisions. Also Read - After Covid-19 & Measles, Congo Hit By New Ebola Outbreak; 'Can 2020 Get Any Worse' Asks Twitter

“The direction in which the government is moving today, be it our mining sector, energy sector or research and technology, in every field there will be many new opportunities for youth of the country”, he asserted. Also Read - COVID-19: Over 8,000 Cases For 3rd Day on Trot, India's Total Tally Nears 2 Lakh-Mark; Death Toll Stands at 5,598 | Key Points

Furthermore, he pitched for Aatmanirbhar (Self-reliant) Bharat. he said that Itent, Inclusion, Investment, Infrastructure and Innovation— these five things are important to speed up India’s development and make it ‘atmanirbhar’. Also Read - Madurai Salon Owner Who Spent His Entire Savings To Help People During Lockdown, Gets Lauded By PM Modi