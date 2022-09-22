New Delhi: Even as the Indian Rupee finds itself hitting fresh all-time lows against the US Dollar recently, the Reuters has quoted a government source who said that the Indian government is not averse to a weaker Rupee in line with the global market fundamentals.Also Read - Rupee Hits All Time Low Against Dollar In Early Trade After Fed Rate Hike

“A weaker rupee in line with market fundamentals is not a cause of concern to us,” said the government official quoted by Reuters. “It can act as a natural stabiliser for the economy by helping reduce imports and maintain export competitiveness,” the official added. Also Read - US Fed Delivers Another Big Rate Hike, Signals Bad Times Not Over

Global markets and currencies have started feeling the heat as the American Federal Reserve is resorting to aggressive rate hikes to battle inflation. It was just yesterday, September 21, that the Federal Reserve raised rates by 75 basis points sending the US Dollar to a 20-year high and the Indian Rupee to a record low of 80.28 open. Also Read - India's Forex Reserves On An Alarming Low, Hit Lowest Level In 23 Months

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also resorted to aggressive selling of its dollar reserves in an attempt to maintain the Rupee-Dollar balance. Just in July, the RBI sold a net of $19 billion from its reserves to prevent the Rupee from falling much below 80.

On Thursday, at 4:43 am UTC (10:13 am IST), the Indian Rupee was trading at 80.51 against the US Dollar which is also an all-time low.