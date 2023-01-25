Home

Week After Bezos’ Rare Appearance At Headquarters, Washington Post Starts Firing Employees

The Washington Post's executive editor Sally Buzbe, in an internal note to staff accessed by Axios, said the "newsroom leaders made these decisions after a thoughtful and deliberate review of our current roles and vacant positions".

Washington: When Amazon’s founder and the owner of The Washington Post, Jeff Bezos made a rare appearance at the news organisation’s headquarters, the rumours of a lay off cycle that’s looming large were more or less confirmed. The media giant has started the trimming process by eliminating at least 20 newsroom jobs and shutting down its gaming section.

“We prioritised the elimination of vacancies to minimize the impact on employees. We are also eliminating currently filled positions we concluded are not essential to serving our competitive needs,” Buzbee wrote.

The Post has shut down Launcher, its online gaming vertical, and KidsPost.

The Washington Post Guild union had notified its members that layoffs at The Post had begun.

“While the number of people affected is reportedly far smaller than what Publisher Fred Ryan initially alluded to in his layoff announcement at last month’s town hall, we believe any job eliminations right now are unacceptable. The number should be zero,” the Guild said in a statement.

Bezos bought The Washington Post in 2013 for $250 million, “adding newsroom jobs and increasing its coverage areas”. However, the business has stalled in the past year. Last month, Ryan told the staff there would be layoffs to “put our business in the best position for future growth.”

The newspaper shut its Sunday magazine and laid off 11 newsroom employees late last year.

The publication has struggled to expand its subscription business, with fewer paying subscribers last year than the three million it had in 2020.

Other media companies like CNN, Vox Media, Adweek, NBC News, Vice Media and others have also laid off employees.