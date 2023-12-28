Home

Business

Weekly Vande Bharat Express From Chennai To Nagercoil To Start From January 1; Route Detais Here

Weekly Vande Bharat Express From Chennai To Nagercoil To Start From January 1; Route Detais Here

The special Vande Bharat express train numbered 06067 will depart from Chennai Egmore at 5.15 AM on all Thursdays starting from January 1 and will run on the next four Thursdays and in return, the train will start from 2:50 PM from Nagercoil.

Weekly Vande Bharat Express From Chennai To Nagercoil To Start From January 1; Route Detais Here

Chennai: In order to help the rush of passengers during the festival season in Tamil Nadu, the Southern Indian Railways has decided to launch a special weekly express. The special Vande Bharat express will cover the major stations of Chennai Egmore, and Nagercoil in its weekly journey, which will be Thursday, as per a report by the Times of India.

Trending Now

Chennai Egmore- Nagercoil Vande Bharat Express (06067)

The special Vande Bharat express train numbered 06067 will depart from Chennai Egmore at 5.15 AM on all Thursdays starting from January 1 and will run on the next three Thursdays, which are January 11, 18, and 25. Accordingly, the train will arrive at Nagercoil at 2:10 PM on the same day of travel.

You may like to read

Nagercoil-Chennai Vande Bharat Express (06068)

In return, the Nagercoil-Chennai Vande Bharat Express (06068) will start its journey from Nagercoil at 2:50 PM on Thursday and arrive at the destination station of Chennai Egmore at 11:45 PM on the same date.

Nagercoil-Chennai Vande Bharat Express (06068)- Ticket Price

The ticket price for a journey from Chennai Egmore to Nagercoil is Rs 1605 in Chair car (CC) and in Executive Chair Car (EC) is Rs 3245.

Vande Bharat Special Weekly Train: Route Details

The Vande Bharat special weekly trains will make their stops at Tambaram, Villupuram, Trichy, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, and Tirunelveli.

6 New Vande Bharat Express Trains To Be Launched Virtually By PM Modi From Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to launch six Vande Bharat trains accompanied by Indian Railway’s first Amrit Bharat Express. The second Vande Bharat train is said to be launched in South India, as per the report by the Economic Times. The six new Vande Bharat trains will cover miles around India, including the most popular Ayodhya-Delhi and Vaishnavo-Delhi routes.

New Delhi-Darbhanga Vande Bharat Route

The Vande Bharat Express train running from Sitamarhi to Delhi is expected to cover Luknow on its route. The train is expected to depart from Sitamarhi at 8:30 AM in the morning. The train has stoppages at Darbhanga, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, and Patna since reaching New Delhi.

Katra-Amritsar Vande Bharat Express

The new Vande Bharat Express will leave from Katra to New Delhi at 6 AM. The railway plans to operate a second Vande Bharat Express from the destination station of the routes where Vande Bharat Express is currently running at the same time so that passengers can travel in Vande Bharat in both directions.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.