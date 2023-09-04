Home

Business

Weight-loss Injection Wegovy Launched In Britain, Shown To Reduce Body Weight

Weight-loss Injection Wegovy Launched In Britain, Shown To Reduce Body Weight

Research suggests Wegovy makes users feel they are already full so they eat less.

FILE PHOTO: A selection of injector pens for the Wegovy weight loss drug are shown in this photo illustration in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., March 31, 2023. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska/Illustration/File Photo

Weight-loss Injection Wegovy Launched In Britain: Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO), the Danish drugmaker launched their weight-loss injection Wegovy in Britain on Monday to expand its presence in the region and keep up with the rising demand. Wegovy has been shown to help patients reduce body weight by around 15% when paired with exercise and lifestyle changes. Research suggests the drug makes users feel they are already full so they eat less.

Trending Now

Novo Nordisk Eyes Europe

The weight-loss injection is its second drug introduction in Europe in just over a month as Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) is looking to expand in the region even as it struggles to keep up with the soaring demand for the product.

You may like to read

The drugmaker said in a statement that the weekly injection would be available in the United Kingdom “through a controlled and limited launch”.

From the business perspective, surging demand for the injection Wegovy and Ozempic, Novo’s highly effective diabetes drug has sent the company’s shares and earnings to record highs. On Friday it unseated LVMH (LVMH.PA) as Europe’s most valuable listed company, ending the French luxury group’s 2-1/2 year-long reign at the top.

Wegovy Available Only In Selected Countries

Wegovy, shown to help patients reduce body weight by around 15% when used along with exercise and lifestyle changes, is so far available in the United States, Norway, Denmark, and as of late July, Germany.

The delay in the launch of the injection in Europe is because Novo is already unable to keep up with the demand in the USA.

Struggle To Meet Soaring Demand

Novo Nordisk has struggled to meet demand even as it has added production capacity, and its CEO told Reuters last month it would “take quite some years” before the company can satisfy the whole market.

“We are closely monitoring Wegovy demand and are working with regulators and providers to ensure people living with obesity can have access to and remain on treatment,” the company said in its statement.

The company did not say how much supply it would make available in Britain and it was not immediately clear what the implications would be of the drug being available through private healthcare professionals.

“As we expect supply to be constrained for the foreseeable future, a proportion of available supply will be allocated for use only within the NHS to allow healthcare professionals to implement NICE guidance,” the Novo statement said.

(With Reuters inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES