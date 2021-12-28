New Delhi: US-based chipmaker Intel is mulling to set up its semiconductor manufacturing unit in India. The development comes days after the Union Cabinet approved a Rs 76,000 crore policy boost for the semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem in a bid to position India as a global hub for hi-tech production and strengthen the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat‘ campaign.Also Read - Get a Jab or Submit an Exemption by Jan 4, Intel Issues Strict Guidelines For its Employees | Read Here

Welcoming the fabless maker to the country, Minister for IT and Electronics, Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a tweet said, "Intel – welcome to India."

Intel – welcome to India. https://t.co/1Wy90HfAjy — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) December 28, 2021



Announcing the Rs 76,000 crore incentive plan of the Cabinet, Vaishnaw had said, “It is only the beginning for setting up the semiconductor ecosystem in the country as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a 20-year vision to make India a hub of the electronics chip industry. We expect an investment of around Rs 1.70 lakh crore in the next four years. There are proposals already in the pipeline. We expect projects for compound semiconductors to roll out in the next 3-4 months.”

“In the medium term of two to four years, four big semiconductor fabrication plants will be in place,” the IT and communications minister had told reporters earlier this month.

PM Modi had also tweeted, “Cabinet decision on semi-conductors will encourage research and innovation in the sector. It will also boost manufacturing and thus strengthen the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

‘New Era in Electronics Manufacturing’

By providing a globally competitive incentive package to companies in semiconductors and display manufacturing as well as design, the Union Cabinet’s scheme is expected to usher in a new era in electronics manufacturing. Furthermore, it will strengthen India’s technological prowess in these areas of strategic importance and economic self-reliance. The programme will give an impetus to semiconductor and display manufacturing by facilitating capital support and technological collaborations.