New Delhi: US-based chipmaker Intel is mulling to set up its semiconductor manufacturing unit in India. The development comes days after the Union Cabinet approved a Rs 76,000 crore policy boost for the semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem in a bid to position India as a global hub for hi-tech production and strengthen the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign.
Welcoming the fabless maker to the country, Minister for IT and Electronics, Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a tweet said, "Intel – welcome to India."
Announcing the Rs 76,000 crore incentive plan of the Cabinet, Vaishnaw had said, “It is only the beginning for setting up the semiconductor ecosystem in the country as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a 20-year vision to make India a hub of the electronics chip industry. We expect an investment of around Rs 1.70 lakh crore in the next four years. There are proposals already in the pipeline. We expect projects for compound semiconductors to roll out in the next 3-4 months.”
“In the medium term of two to four years, four big semiconductor fabrication plants will be in place,” the IT and communications minister had told reporters earlier this month.
PM Modi had also tweeted, “Cabinet decision on semi-conductors will encourage research and innovation in the sector. It will also boost manufacturing and thus strengthen the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”
‘New Era in Electronics Manufacturing’
By providing a globally competitive incentive package to companies in semiconductors and display manufacturing as well as design, the Union Cabinet’s scheme is expected to usher in a new era in electronics manufacturing. Furthermore, it will strengthen India’s technological prowess in these areas of strategic importance and economic self-reliance. The programme will give an impetus to semiconductor and display manufacturing by facilitating capital support and technological collaborations.
The government has lined up attractive incentive support for companies engaged in silicon semiconductor fabs, display fabs, compound semiconductors, silicon photonics, sensors fabs, semiconductor packaging, and semiconductor design. The scheme for setting up semiconductor fabs and display fabs in India will extend fiscal support of up to 50 per cent of project cost to eligible applicants.
The Centre will work closely with the state governments on high-tech clusters with requisite infrastructure in terms of land, semiconductor grade water, power, logistics and research ecosystem, to approve applications for setting up at least two greenfield semiconductor fabs and two display fabs in the country.
The Ministry of Electronics and IT will take requisite steps for modernisation and commercialisation of semi-conductor laboratory (SCL). The IT Ministry will explore the possibility for the Joint Venture of SCL with a commercial fab partner to modernise the brownfield fab facility.
“The Scheme for setting up of compound semiconductors / silicon photonics / sensors fabs and Semiconductor ATMP / OSAT facilities in India shall extend fiscal support of 30 per cent of capital expenditure, to approved units,” an official release said.
At least 15 such units of compound semiconductors and semiconductor packaging are expected to be established with government support under this scheme. A Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme will offer incentive of up to 50 per cent of eligible expenditure and product deployment linked incentive of 6-4 per cent on net sales for five years.
“Support will be provided to 100 domestic companies of semiconductor design for Integrated Circuits (ICs), Chipsets, System on Chips (SoCs)… and semiconductor linked design, and facilitating the growth of not less than 20 such companies which can achieve turnover of more than Rs 1,500 crore in the coming five years,” the statement said.
With a view to driving the long-term strategies for developing a sustainable semiconductors and display ecosystem, a specialized and independent ‘India Semiconductor Mission (ISM)’ will also be established.
The mission will be led by global experts in semiconductor and display industry and it will act as the nodal agency for efficient and smooth implementation of the schemes on Semiconductors and Display ecosystem. The latest package for semiconductors follows similar incentives that have been announced in the recent months and years for other part of supply chain including electronic components, sub-assemblies, and finished goods.