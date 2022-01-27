New Delhi: After Air India officially became a part of the Tata group again, after seven decades, the airlines has a special welcome announcement planned for all its passengers boarding its flights on Friday, January 28. A circular has been issued to all pilots on Thursday in this regard after the formal handover process was concluded in the afternoon.Also Read - 'Welcome To Future': Air India's New Cockpit Crew Welcomes Tata Group Takeover

"Dear Guests, This is your Captain (Name) speaking… Welcome aboard this historic flight, which marks a special event. Today, Air India officially becomes a part of the Tata Group again, after seven decades. We look forward to serving you on this and every Air India flight with renewed commitment and passion. Welcome to the future of Air India! We hope you enjoy the journey. Thank You," the circular said.

The government formally handed over the airline to Tata group today, nearly four months after the salt-to-software conglomerate outbid a consortium led by SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh. Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said Tata Group is committed to making Air India a world-class airline. “I warmly welcome all the employees of Air India, to our Group, and look forward to working together.”

Last month, the Competition Commission of India had approved the acquisition of Air India, Air India Express and Air India SATS Airport Services by Talace. The acquisition envisaged 100 per cent equity share capital of Air India and Air India Express, and 50 per cent for that of Air India SATS Airport Services by Talace.

Reports said the Tatas will now give maximum emphasis to the performance of the airline. There are several other changes that will brought in that includes a recorded message of Ratan Tata on board in all Air India aircraft.