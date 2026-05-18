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West Bengal 7th Pay Commission update: Good news for state government employees as Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP government announces new move | All details

West Bengal 7th Pay Commission update: Good news for state government employees as Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP government announces new move | All details

In a major move benefiting lakhs of state government employees, the newly formed Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP government in West Bengal has officially approved the implementation and constitution of the 7th State Pay Commission.

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari (AI Photo)

West Bengal 7th Pay Commission: In a massive good news for the state government employees, the new West Bengal BJP government, led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, has made a big call. In the recent big decision by the new government, it has decided to implement the 7th Pay Commission for state government employees. Here are all the details you need to know about the decisions taken by the Suvendu Adhikari led new BJP government in West Bengal.

What are the major announcements taken by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari?

Announcing the decision after the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, state minister for Women & Child Development and Social Welfare Agnimitra Paul said the move addresses a long-pending demand of employees. She said the matter was taken up at the cabinet meeting, and the proposal was cleared.

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What is the update on implementation of the Annapurna Bhandar project?

In the recent development, Women & Child Development and Social Welfare Agnimitra Paul has said that the state cabinet also cleared the proposal for implementation of the Annapurna Bhandar project, the monthly financial assistance scheme for women in the state involving a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000, which was proposed in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Sankalp Patra (election manifesto) in the recently concluded West Bengal assembly elections.

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What is the stance of new government on New Lakshmir Bhandar scheme?

The Women & Child Development and Social Welfare Agnimitra Paul the women who were receiving monthly allowances under the previous Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, a similar financial assistance scheme run by the previous Mamata Banerjee-led government, will automatically get linked to the new Annapurna Bhandar project, a report by IANS news agency said.

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“The money will be automatically transferred to their bank accounts. Those who were not receiving the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme benefits so far can now apply for enrollment under the Annapurna Bhandar scheme. The new applications can be made only for which a new portal will be opened shortly,” Paul explained.

“At the same time,” she added, “the state cabinet in its meeting today had also cleared a proposal for free rides for all women in the state in all state-run public buses from June 1.”

(With inputs from agencies)

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