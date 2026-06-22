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West Bengal Budget LIVE: Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP government to table first full budget today, all eyes on Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta

West Bengal Budget LIVE: Another major concern is West Bengal’s debt burden, as successive governments have relied heavily on borrowing for welfare schemes. Agriculture continues to struggle with low productivity and a lack of modern irrigation facilities

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Published: June 22, 2026, 9:31 AM IST
West Bengal Budget LIVE: Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP government to table first full budget today, all eyes on Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta

New Delhi: The Suvendu Adhikari-led West Bengal government is all set to present its first full budget today. The budget will be presented in the state assembly around 12 noon. Experts are of the opinion that the Suvendu government may announce several key measures, which are being closely watched. Swapan Dasgupta will deliver the budget speech in the Assembly. With the arrival of the “double-engine” government, there is hope across all sections of society—from common citizens to industrialists—that this budget may be different from the past.

Swapan Dasgupta’s speech will be closely watched today. It is important to note that West Bengal has been facing economic challenges for decades. The state economy has long struggled with structural issues such as unemployment, infrastructure bottlenecks, lack of adequate support systems, and delays in port modernization and connectivity, which have reportedly slowed investment.

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Another major concern is West Bengal’s debt burden, as successive governments have relied heavily on borrowing for welfare schemes. Agriculture continues to struggle with low productivity and a lack of modern irrigation facilities. Meanwhile, the manufacturing sector has also been trying to recover after years of low investment and industrial migration.

West Bengal Budget LIVE UPDATES:

Follow updates here:

  • Jun 22, 2026 9:56 AM IST

    West Bengal Budget LIVE: The budget will be presented in the West Bengal Assembly around 12 noon. Swapan Dasgupta will deliver the budget speech in the Assembly. Swapan Dasgupta is an experienced journalist, commentator, and former MP, and is now the state Finance Minister.

  • Jun 22, 2026 9:49 AM IST

    West Bengal Budget LIVE: The Suvendu Adhikari-led West Bengal government is all set to table its first full budget today. Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta will present the budget.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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