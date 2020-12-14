New Delhi: Further easing restrictions between Kolkata ad other cities in view of the coronavirus situation, the West Bengal government on Monday allowed direct flights between Delhi and Kolkata. Notably, these flights will now take off daily instead of three days a week. Earlier, flights between the two cities were functional only three days a week as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. Also Read - As Cold Wave Strikes Delhi, Northwest India to Witness Dip in Temperature Over Next 4 Days

The development comes after the state government had banned direct flights to and from Delhi and five other COVID-19 hotspots across the country on July 4. Also Read - Coronavirus: Himachal Pradesh Extends Night Curfew in 4 Districts Till Jan 5, Essential Services Allowed

However, the direct flights were allowed on three days a week for the six metros from September 1,. The other days, passengers had to take connecting flights to reach their destination.

The other five cities, which include Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune and Nashik, flights will be allowed to and from Kolkata only on selective days of the week.

Earlier, when hard lockdown was going on, no flights were allowed to take off or land at the Kolkata airport. Schedules for flights and hard lockdown days were announced periodically by the government.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded 1,984 cases while Bengal registered over 2,500 cases. Delhi’s total case count is over 6 lakhs while Bengal follows suit at 5.2 lakh infections.