New Delhi: Once the lockdown ends, more than 70% Indians would avoid public transport while 62% indicated to avoid cab-hailing apps like Ola and Uber, a new survey revealed on Friday.

The findings showed that 71% people would reduce shopping in malls and supermarkets and 80% said they will continue with online shopping, according to market research and analysis firm Velocity MR.

At least 50% of people in India anticipated increase in unemployment rates, followed by lack of job security in the private sector (53%) due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our study shows that in the next six months to one year, 47% are planning to invest in mutual funds followed by stock/shares (33%) and gold (30%),” said Jasal Shah, Managing Director and CEO, Velocity MR.

Nearly, 77% people intend to use Arogya Setu app and more than 57% will maintain social distancing and washing and sanitizing hands at regular intervals as a significant change in social behaviour even after the end of the pandemic.

Post lockdown, banks can also get a major boost through their digital payment services as close to 90% of respondents are most likely to shift from cash to digital payments.

“Almost 80% of respondents considered the non-availability of alcohol and cigarettes as one of the major benefits, and 74% considered work from home advantage and not a disadvantage,” the survey said.

Conducted in April with a sample size of 3,000, the survey covered categories including shopping habits, purchase habits, travel, social activities, investments, social responsibilities during this pandemic.