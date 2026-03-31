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EPFO: 5 lies about PF accounts that millions believe to be true! Are you also being misled?

EPFO: 5 lies about PF accounts that millions believe to be true! Are you also being misled?

Provident funds serve as a safe haven for retirement savings, but many employees believe several myths associated with them. Many believe that the account doesn't close upon job changes, and that pensions under EPS begin at age 58.

EPFO: 5 lies about PF accounts that millions believe to be true! Are you also being misled?

For working individuals, the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) provides a strong financial cushion after retirement. Both the employee and the company contribute monthly, building a substantial fund over time. The interest earned on the fund also steadily increases your savings, making it a safe option for long-term savings.

However, there are many misconceptions among people regarding various EPF rules. These myths often lead people to make hasty decisions that can lead to losses. Therefore, it’s important to understand these five major misconceptions so you can better manage your retirement funds.

Myth- Is the retirement age of EPF 60 years?

Truth: Many people believe that the retirement age for EPF is 60 years. According to EPF rules, the official retirement age is 58 years. After age 58, new contributions to EPF cease, even if you continue working. 58 years is considered the cut-off age.

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Myth- Does interest on EPF stop immediately after retirement?

Truth: Many people believe that your EPF account doesn’t earn interest after retirement. If you retire at age 58, your EPF balance continues to earn interest for three more years, until age 61. Interest continues to accrue after retirement, but only for a limited period.

Myth: Will you still get interest for 3 years if you retire early?

Truth: People think that no matter what age they retire, they’ll always receive interest for three years. But this is wrong. If you retire before 58, the interest period may vary. For example, if you retire at 45, you can earn interest until you’re 58. If you retire at 57, you can earn interest until you’re 60. This means that early retirement often results in a longer interest period.

Myth: Does the EPF account become inactive if there is a gap in the job?

Truth: People often fear that their EPF account will become inactive or closed if they lose or change jobs. An EPF account is considered inoperative if there are no contributions for three years, but it is not closed. You can still transfer funds, make withdrawals, or update details.

Non-contributory periods (NCP) are not counted towards pensionable service. Therefore, when changing jobs, ensure that the dates of joining and exit are entered correctly to avoid overlapping.

Myth- Is EPF pension available only after retirement?

Truth: Many people believe that pensions begin only when you fully retire. Under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), pensions begin at age 58. Even if you continue working after that, you can continue receiving your pension. This is a monthly lifelong pension.

The pension amount is determined using the formula: (Pensionable Salary × Pensionable Service) ÷ 70. Pensionable service only includes years in which contributions were made. The minimum monthly pension is ₹1,000 until March 2026. A parliamentary committee has recommended increasing it to ₹7,500, but no official announcement has been made by the government.

EPF is a powerful retirement tool, but it’s crucial to understand its rules properly. Misunderstandings can lead many people to unnecessary stress or make poor planning decisions. Therefore, it’s crucial to regularly check your EPF account, keep your passbook updated, and consult an EPFO ​​official or financial advisor if needed. With the right information, you can ensure a secure and comfortable retirement.

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