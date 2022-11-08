EXPLAINED: What are Electoral Bonds and Where and How to Buy Them?

Electoral bonds allow political parties to accept money from donors whose identities are kept anonymous.

New Delhi: Just days ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, the Centre on November 7 amended the Electoral Bond Scheme to grant itself the power to spell out an extra 15 days of electoral bond sales during the “year of general elections to the legislative assembly of states and Union territories with legislature” and also the power to open a fresh one-week window for issuing such bonds starting November 9. The Gujarat assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, while Himachal Pradesh will go to polls on November 12.

The Finance Ministry said the electoral bonds shall be valid for 15 calendar days from the date of issue and no payment shall be made to any payee political party if the electoral bond is deposited after the expiry of the validity period. The electoral bond deposited by an eligible political party in its account shall be credited on the same day.

WHAT ARE ELECTORAL BONDS?

In a bid to maintain transparency in political funding during elections, electoral bonds have been pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to bring transparency in political funding. The State Bank of India (SBI) is the only authorized bank to issue and redeem electoral bonds.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE FOR ELECTORAL BONDS?

Political parties registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act of 1951 and those who have received at least one per cent of the votes polled in the last Lok Sabha or legislative assembly election are eligible to receive funding through electoral bonds.

WHO CAN BUY ELECTORAL BONDS?

Electoral bonds can be purchased by Indian citizens or entities incorporated or established in the country. These bonds are sold four times a year during January, April, July and October for 10 days as notified by the government. They are sold in multiples of Rs 1,000, Rs 10,000, Rs 1 lakh, Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 crore.

WHERE CAN ONE BUY AN ELECTORAL BOND?

SBI is the only authorised bank to issue electoral bonds. The authorised SBI branches include those in Lucknow, Shimla, Dehradun, Kolkata, Guwahati, Chennai, Patna, New Delhi, Chandigarh, Srinagar, Gandhinagar, Bhopal, Raipur, and Mumbai.

VALIDITY OF ELECTORAL BONDS

An electoral bond will be valid for 15 days from the date of issuance. No payment would be made to any political party if the bond is deposited after expiry of the validity period.