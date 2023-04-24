Home

What Are Fixed Deposits? Things To Know About Term Deposits & Interest Rates Compared

New Delhi: Fixed Deposits or term deposits are a popular investment vehicle a lot of investors choose to park their money in for good and safe returns. In a term deposit you deposit a fixed amount of money for a fixed period of time, usually ranging from a few months to several years.

Let’s Look At Some Things You Must Know About Fixed Deposits

Interest rates: Usually, the interest rates on term deposits are higher than the rates offered on regular savings accounts. The interest rate you receive on your term deposit depends on the amount you invest, the length of the term, and prevailing market rates.

Fixed term: Most of the fixed deposits have a fixed term. It means you cannot withdraw your funds before the end of the term without incurring a penalty.

Guaranteed return: Fixed deposits offer a guaranteed return on your investment, that is one of the reasons why it is considered as a low-risk investment option.

No market risk: Fixed deposits, unlike stocks or mutual funds, are not subject to market fluctuations, making them a safe investment option.

Early withdrawal penalty: If you choose to withdraw your FD money before the end of the agreed upon term, you may be subject to an early withdrawal penalty, which can reduce your earnings.

Automatic rollover: Once the initial term ends, many fixed deposits automatically roll over into a new term, unless you instruct the bank to do otherwise.

Diversification: Even as fixed deposits are considered as a safe investment offer, it is important it is also important to diversify your portfolio by investing in other asset classes, such as stocks, bonds, and real estate, to achieve long-term financial goals.

Fixed Deposit Interest Rates of Top 10 Banks in India for below Rs.2 crore

Bank FD Names For General Citizens (p.a.) For Senior Citizens (p.a) State Bank of India FD 3.00% to 7.10% 3.50% to 7.60% HDFC Bank FD 3.00% to 7.10% 3.50% to 7.75% ICICI Bank FD 3.00% to 7.10% 3.50% to 7.60% IDBI Bank FD 3.00% to 7.15% 3.50% to 7.65% Kotak Mahindra Bank FD 2.75% to 7.20% 3.25% to 7.70% RBL Bank FD 3.50% to 7.80% 4.00% to 8.30% KVB Bank FD 4.00% to 7.50% 5.90% to 8.00% Punjab National Bank FD 3.50% to 7.25% 4.00% to 7.75% Canara Bank FD 3.25% to 7.15% 3.25% to 7.65% Axis Bank FD 3.50% to 7.26% 3.50% to 8.01% Bank of Baroda FD 3.00% to 7.05% 3.50% to 7.55% IDFC First Bank FD 3.50% to 7.75% 4.00% to 8.25%

*Data compiled by BankBazaar.com

