New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget 2022 speech, announced that the government will launch Sovereign Green Bonds for funding eco-friendly infrastructure. According to a report by ET, Green Bonds are debt instruments, proceedings from which are used by the government to finance projects that have a positive impact on the environment.

The green bonds were launched in 2007. According to ET, the proceedings from these bonds will be used by the government to reduce carbon dependency. Sitharaman said that the proceedings will be used for ramping up public sector projects.

At COP26, India committed to achieving the zero-carbon emissions target by 2070. The green bonds are being considered as a step in that direction. The government had also set a target of achieving 175 GW of energy from renewable sources by 2022. However, the government is far from achieving this target.

The sovereign green bonds will be a part of the government’s borrowing programme for the upcoming financial year, the report said.