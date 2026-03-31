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Voter ID for PAN card? What documents will be required for getting a PAN card after April 1?

Voter ID for PAN card? What documents will be required for getting a PAN card after April 1?

How to Apply Voter ID Card Online for PAN Card: Starting April 1, 2026, the rules for obtaining a PAN card are changing. Aadhaar card alone will no longer suffice. Documents like your Voter ID will be required to prove your date of birth. If you don't have any other documents, learn how to apply for a Voter ID card online here.

Voter ID for PAN card? What documents will be required for getting a PAN card after April 1?

New PAN Card Rule: From April 1, 2026, the rules for making a PAN card are changing. The name on the PAN card must be the same as on your Aadhaar card. Also, just the Aadhaar card will no longer suffice. New rules are coming into effect from April 1. Under the new rules, people will have to provide additional documents along with the Aadhaar card. Till now, only the Aadhaar card is required to make a PAN card, but from April 1, to prove the date of birth, you will have to provide documents like birth certificate, voter ID card, passport or driving license. If you do not have any of these, then do not worry. You can apply for a voter ID card online right now, sitting at home. Come, let us know the method.

These documents will be required for Voter ID

You can apply for a Voter ID card online. You will need to fill out Form 6. It’s worth noting that several documents are required for a Voter ID card. You can use any one of these documents, such as your birth certificate, Aadhaar card, PAN card, and driving license.

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To obtain a voter ID card, you must visit the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) Voter Services Portal. You can also access the portal directly by clicking here .

After that you will see the New Voter Registration section on the home page.

In this, click on Fill Form 6.

If you have already registered on the portal then log in by entering mobile number or EPIC number.

Otherwise click on Sign-up.

After signing up, fill in these details

Now enter your mobile number and captcha code.

An OTP will be sent to your number. Enter the OTP and verify it.

Now after registering, enter all the details on Form 6. This includes Aadhaar details, date of birth, address, etc.

Then upload the required documents and click on the ‘Preview and Submit’ button.

In this way you can apply for Voter ID online.

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