New Delhi: Nithin Kamath, the co-founder and CEO of Zerodha, has criticised Gen Z and millennials saying they "don't think about enough is that the retirement age is dropping fast due to technological progress & life expectancy going up due to medical progress". He further points out that in the next twenty years, the retirement age could be 50 and life expectancy could by 80. "How do you fund the 30 years?", asked Mr Kamath.

Nithin Kamath goes on to say that if it's not climate change that kill us all, retirement crisis will probably be the biggest problem for most countries 25 years from now. "Earlier generations got lucky with long-term real estate & equity bull markets that helped create a retirement corpus", said Mr Kamath, adding that the same is "unlikely in the future". He gives five advices for the Gen Z and millennials and to secure their post-retirement life.

Stop getting triggered by everyone trying to lend & stop borrowing to buy things you don’t need or depreciate in value.

Start saving early. Diversify across FDs/G-Secs & SIPs of Index funds/ETFs. Stocks are probably still the best bet to beat inflation long term.

Get a comprehensive health insurance policy for yourself & everyone in the family. One health incident is enough to push most people into financial ruin or set them back many years financially. Jobs don’t last forever, hence one policy outside of what is provided at work.

If you have dependents, they should be covered if something happens to you. Buy a term policy with adequate cover. In the worst case, this money in a bank FD should cover their financial needs.

But the biggest fix for most people is that they should stop taking loans

— Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) October 29, 2022

The post which Nithin Kamath shared on Twitter received widespread appreciation with nearly 15,ooo likes. Kunal Shah, the founder of credit card management application Cred has responded saying, “For most Indians, their children is their retirement plan.”