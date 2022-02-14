New Delhi: In a press conference today, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government and RBI are discussing the cryptocurrency matter internally and there is complete harmony between them. Das also cleared the air around Monetary Policy Committee’s inflation projections. He was addressing a press conference after the central board meeting.Also Read - LIC IPO: What We Know So Far

On cryptocurrency, FM Sitharaman said, “With RBI & Ministry, not just on crypto but on every other thing as well, I think there’s complete harmony with which we’re working, respecting each other’s domain also knowing what we’ve to do with each other’s priorities & in interest of the nation. There’s no turfing here.” Also Read - When Will RBI Launch Digital Rupee And How Will it be Different From Normal Currency? Shaktikanta Das Answers FAQs

With RBI & Ministry, not just on crypto but on every other thing as well, I think there’s complete harmony with which we’re working, respecting each other’s domain also knowing what we’ve to do with each other’s priorities & in interest of the nation. There’s no turfing here: FM pic.twitter.com/ub4aDmZCfU — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022

Also Read - RBI Leaves Repo Rate Unchanged at 4%, Projects Real GDP Growth at 7.8% FY 2022-23 | 10 Points

Das added, “Like several other issues, this particular issue is internally under discussion b/w RBI & Govt. Whatever points we have, we discussed with Govt. Beyond that I think I will not like to further elaborate.”

‘Inflation On A Downward Slope’

Since Thursday, various media reports have emerged that have questioned the MPC’s stance to keep the interest rates unchanged and decrease the inflation projection for the next year amidst rising crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions.

The RBI projected an inflation rate of 4.5 per cent for the year 2022-23. The repo rate has been kept unchanged since May 2020 at 4 per cent. On the other hand, the crude oil prices touched $95 per barrel on Monday.

Das, however, was confident about the projections. “As far as India is concerned, if you look at the momentum of inflation right from last October onward, it is on a downward slope. It’s primarily the statistical reasons, the base effect, which has resulted in higher inflation especially in Q3”, he said.

He further stated that RBI has taken inflation into account before calculating the projection. He added, “The same base effect will play in different ways in the coming months. Today’s inflation print is expected to be close to 6%. That should not surprise or create any alarm because we have taken that into consideration.”