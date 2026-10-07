What happens to your money? RBI excludes Paytm Payments Bank after licence cancellation

Paytm Payments Bank is no longer on the RBI's list of recognised scheduled banks. The regulator pointed to non-compliance with its rules. The bank's licence, cancelled in April 2023, was deemed harmful to depositors' interests.

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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has today, on 7 October, officially removed Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) from the list of recognised scheduled banks following the cancellation of its banking licence, newswire PTI reported.

This comes after the central bank cancelled PPBL’s banking licence in April this yearfor non-compliance. It stated that the affairs of the bank were conducted in a manner detrimental to the interest of its depositors, the report added.

In a subsequent ruling, the Delhi High Court directed that Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) be liquidated.

Also Read | RBI raises policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50 percent from 5.25 percent, marks its first rate hike since February 2023

What did RBI say?

“Paytm Payments Bank Limited has been excluded from the Second Schedule to the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934…,” the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

A notification regarding the decision was issued on July 31 and subsequently published in the Gazette of India in September.

The Second Schedule of the RBI Act is the official list of recognised banks that meet the central bank’s financial standards and get special operational privileges. ‘Scheduled bank’ means a bank included in the Second Schedule.

What was the issue with PPBL?

This was not the first time PPBL, an affiliate of Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s Paytm, faced regulatory scrutiny. In March 2022, the central bank had similarly prohibited the lender from onboarding new users.

While cancelling the licence, the RBI said the bank’s affairs were conducted in a manner detrimental to its own interests as well as those of its depositors.

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Regulatory pressure on PPBL began on March 11, 2022, when the RBI barred the bank from onboarding new customers over serious supervisory concerns. At the time, the central bank also instructed PPBL to hire an IT audit firm to perform a thorough review of its systems.

Thereafter, on 31 January 2024 and 16 February 2024, certain business restrictions were also imposed on the bank, including the prohibition of any further deposits / credits / top-ups to existing customer accounts, prepaid instruments, and wallets.

What happens to your Paytm accounts?

Depositors, take note: the RBI said in April that your money is safe. Its statement was clear that “the bank has enough liquidity to repay its entire deposit liability upon winding up.” Also, you can continue using the Paytm App for UPI, recharges, and payments, etc., as before.

Following the RBI action, One97 Communications, in its company filing, stated that it has no exposure to PPBL as it had already impaired its investment in the beleaguered entity as of March 31, 2024. It added that key services, including the Paytm app, Paytm UPI, Paytm QR, Soundbox, card machines, and Payment Gateway, will continue to operate uninterrupted despite regulatory action by the Reserve Bank of India against its associate entity, Paytm Payments Bank Limited.

The company further clarified in its filing that its broader ecosystem, including Paytm Gold and Paytm Money, remains unaffected and will continue to operate normally.