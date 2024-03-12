Home

What Is Bank of Baroda’s Special FD Scheme? Attractive Rates & More; Key things To Know About Bob Earth Green Term Deposits

Managing Director & CEO, of Bank of Baroda,stated that the launch of the Bob Earth Green Term Deposit Scheme offers depositors the dual benefits of stable & secure financial returns and the opportunity to contribute to a greener planet.

Bank Of Baroda

Bank of Baroda has recently introduced the BOB Earth Green Term Deposit Scheme to generate funds for eco-friendly projects. Investors can open a Green Deposit account at any Bank of Baroda branch in India.

“The Bank has taken great strides in embedding sustainability into its operations, including our approach to risk management, governance, social responsibility, and environmental impact ” Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & CEO, of Bank of Baroda, reported Mint.

He stated that the launch of the Bob Earth Green Term Deposit Scheme offers depositors the dual benefits of stable & secure financial returns and the opportunity to contribute to a greener planet.

“As one of India’s leading banks, Bank of Baroda is committed to furthering its ESG mandate and enhancing its green financing portfolio,” he added.

Key things To Know About Bob Earth Green Term Deposits

This scheme offers attractive interest rates on a range of tenors and also helps the country in its mission to have a green and sustainable economy.

Bob Earth Green Term Deposits Interest Rates

This scheme has interest rates up to 7.15% p.a. Investors like the general public, NRIs, resident Indians, and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) can invest in the BOB Earth Green Term Deposit scheme.

BOB Earth Green Term Deposit Tenors Amount

The tenors amount starts from ₹5,000 and one can invest up to or Below ₹2 Crore

The bob Earth Green Term Deposit Scheme: Interest Rates Range

Interest rates

For 1 year i.e. 12 months is 6.75

For 1.5 years i.e. 18 Months is 6.75

For 777 days is 7.15

For 1111 days is 6.40

For 1717 days is 6.40

For 2201 days is 6.40

Bob Earth Green Term Deposit Unique Tenures

The bank has come up with some unique tenures that act as a reminder of the planet’s Climate & Sustainability goals, such as

A tenure of 1.5 years means to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Tenure 1717 days focuses on the United Nations’ target of 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

