New Delhi: Russian Billionaire announced on Saturday that he has decided to give up the 'stewardship' of Chelsea FC to the charitable trust of the club. Abramovich has been the owner of the club for the past 20 years. The announcement came after the United Kingdom announced sanctions on various billionaires of Russia owing to the Russia Ukraine conflict.

According to Forbes, Abramovich said that the trustees of the charitable organisation are in the 'best position' to look at the club. According to the magazine, Abramovich bought the club in 2003 for $190 billion. The club currently values $3.2 billion.

Members of the British Parliament have been raising the issue in the Parliament. British MP Chris Bryant said that the billionaire should not be allowed to own a soccer club in the UK.

Roman Abramovich Net Worth: Yacht, Companies, Other Details