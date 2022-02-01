New Delhi: During the presentation of Union Budget 2022-23 in Parliament on Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the setting up of a ‘digital university’ in the country. This step, according to media reports, is being taken as several children have suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic-induced closure of educational institutions.Also Read - Full Text of FM Nirmala Sitharaman Budget 2022 Speech

“A digital university will be established to provide access to the students across the country for world class quality universal education with personalised learning experience at their door steps,” the Finance Minister said. Also Read - What Are Sovereign Green Bonds?

What is Digital University?

The digital university will enable learning through digital methods. It will replace physical classrooms with virtual ones. “For this purpose one class — one TV channel programme of PM e-Vidya will be expanded from 12 to 400 TV channels,” Sitharaman said. Also Read - Kisan Drones, Chemical-Free Natural Farming: Govt Announces Major Stimulus For Agriculture Sector In Budget 2022

Finance Minister also informed that the university will be built on a ‘hub and spoke’ model. “The university will be built on our networked hub and spoke model with the hub building cutting edge ICT expertise,” she said.

The course in this university will be made available in different Indian languages and ICT formats. She added that this will enable all states to provide supplementary education in regional languages for classes 1 to 12.

“The best public universities and institutions in our country will collaborate as a network of hub and spoke,” she said.

Why Is Digital University Being Set Up?

According to Sitharaman, children in the country have not been able to attend schools due to Covid-19. Sitharaman said due to the pandemic-induced closure of schools, children particularly in the rural areas and those from Schedule Castes and Scheduled Tribes and other weaker sections have lost almost two years of formal education.

She also said that majority of the affected children were from government schools and the Centre recognises the need to impart supplementary teaching and to build a resilient mechanism for education delivery.